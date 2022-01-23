In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Higbee for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has added 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 85 times, producing 32.9 yards per game.

Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his four matchups against the Buccaneers, Higbee's 25 receiving yards average is 17.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have conceded 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Higbee put together a 46-yard performance against the Cardinals on three catches (15.3 yards per catch).

Higbee's over his last three games stat line reveals 15 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 56.7 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

