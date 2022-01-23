Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo

There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 1,239 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 159 times and has totaled 111 catches and nine touchdowns (72.9 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Hill is averaging 74 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bills, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a TD catch.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill caught five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Hill's 12 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

