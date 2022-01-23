There will be player props available for Tyreek Hill before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Divisional round will see Hill's Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,239 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 159 times and has totaled 111 catches and nine touchdowns (72.9 yards per game).

So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Hill is averaging 74 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bills, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a TD catch.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.

The Bills have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill caught five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.

Hill's 12 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

