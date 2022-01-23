Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Buffalo
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 1,239 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 159 times and has totaled 111 catches and nine touchdowns (72.9 yards per game).
- So far this season, 23.6% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill (23 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Hill is averaging 74 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Bills, 2.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
- In four matchups versus the Bills, Hill has not had a TD catch.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 179.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills have conceded 12 passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill caught five passes for 57 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Hill's 12 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 99 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
