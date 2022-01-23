Van Jefferson has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on NBC. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the NFC Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has put together an 802-yard campaign so far (47.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Jefferson has averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, Jefferson racked up 41 yards on one reception (one target).

Jefferson has caught seven passes (on nine targets) for 135 yards (45.0 per game) over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

