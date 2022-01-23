Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put together an 802-yard campaign so far (47.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 89 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Jefferson has averaged 24.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 255.7 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals in the NFC Wild Card round, Jefferson racked up 41 yards on one reception (one target).
- Jefferson has caught seven passes (on nine targets) for 135 yards (45.0 per game) over his last three games.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
