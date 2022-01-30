In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his throws (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (271.2 yards per game).

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Burrow's 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs are 158.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Burrow threw for yards while completing 75.7 percent of his passes with one interception.

Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

