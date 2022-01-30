Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his throws (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (271.2 yards per game).
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the ball 44.0% of the time.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Burrow's 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs are 158.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Burrow threw for yards while completing 75.7 percent of his passes with one interception.
- Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
