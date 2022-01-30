Skip to main content
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his two career matchups against the Chiefs, Mixon averaged 48 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Chiefs Mixon has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the league, conceding 117.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Chiefs have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Mixon picked up 54 yards on 14 carries, while scoring one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 51 yards on six catches.
  • Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has added 10 receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

