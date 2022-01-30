There will be player prop bet markets available for Joe Mixon before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) have come on 292 carries, with 13 touchdowns.

He also has 314 receiving yards (18.5 per game) on 42 catches, with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his two career matchups against the Chiefs, Mixon averaged 48 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Chiefs Mixon has not rushed for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 21st in the league, conceding 117.6 yards per game.

This year the Chiefs have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Mixon picked up 54 yards on 14 carries, while scoring one touchdown.

He tacked on 51 yards on six catches.

Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

He has added 10 receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

