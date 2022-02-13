Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has hauled in 145 passes for a team-best 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times and averages 114.5 yards per game.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Kupp put up 220 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 115.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 142-yard performance against the 49ers on 11 catches and scored two touchdowns.
- Kupp has hauled in 25 passes (32 targets) for 386 yards (128.7 per game) and has four touchdowns during his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
