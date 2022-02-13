Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has hauled in 145 passes for a team-best 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been targeted 191 times and averages 114.5 yards per game.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kupp put up 220 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 115.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The 264.6 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 142-yard performance against the 49ers on 11 catches and scored two touchdowns.

Kupp has hauled in 25 passes (32 targets) for 386 yards (128.7 per game) and has four touchdowns during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive