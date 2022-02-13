Ja'Marr Chase has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead all receivers on the Bengals. He's been targeted 128 times and has totaled 81 catches and 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

This week Chase will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the league, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Chase racked up six catches for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.

Chase has racked up 279 receiving yards (93.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 27 targets over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

