Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 250-yard performance against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, completing 60.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.

He also ran the ball five times for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Burrow has racked up 842 passing yards (280.7 yards per game) while going 75-for-109 (68.8% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive