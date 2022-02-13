Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 250-yard performance against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, completing 60.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
  • He also ran the ball five times for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has racked up 842 passing yards (280.7 yards per game) while going 75-for-109 (68.8% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive