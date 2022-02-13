Joe Burrow Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 with 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 250-yard performance against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, completing 60.5 percent of his passes with two touchdown passes while throwing one interception.
- He also ran the ball five times for 25 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has racked up 842 passing yards (280.7 yards per game) while going 75-for-109 (68.8% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
