Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has carried the ball 292 times for a team-high 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.

He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mixon's 66 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Rams are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Rams.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, allowing 103.2 yards per game.

The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Mixon ran the ball 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Mixon also racked up 27 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 52 carries with one touchdown.

And he has tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

