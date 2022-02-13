Joe Mixon Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has carried the ball 292 times for a team-high 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.
- He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mixon's 66 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Rams are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Rams.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, allowing 103.2 yards per game.
- The Rams have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Chiefs, Mixon ran the ball 21 times for 88 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
- Mixon also racked up 27 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 52 carries with one touchdown.
- And he has tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (35.3 per game).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
