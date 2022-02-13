Skip to main content
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 48.5 points in 10 of 20 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 10-10-0 this season.
  • The Rams have been favored by 4 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (10 times over 20 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals give up per matchup (22.1).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.
  • The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals allow per outing.
  • When Los Angeles churns out over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Bengals.
  • Cincinnati is 13-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bengals have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more this season.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.
  • The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams allow.
  • When Cincinnati picks up over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • Cincinnati has gone over the total in six of nine home games this season.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This season, in nine away games, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

