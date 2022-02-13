Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Super Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 Super Bowl is between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7).

Odds for Rams vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in 10 of 20 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 48.5 points in 10 of 20 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 54.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 44 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.2 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 10-10-0 this season.

The Rams have been favored by 4 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (10 times over 20 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 5.0 more than the Bengals give up per matchup (22.1).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team records more than 22.1 points.

The Rams rack up 372.1 yards per game, 21.3 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals allow per outing.

When Los Angeles churns out over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (21).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 13-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 4 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 20 opportunities (40%).

The Bengals rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.

The Bengals collect 361.5 yards per game, just 16.6 more than the 344.9 the Rams allow.

When Cincinnati picks up over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

Cincinnati has gone over the total in six of nine home games this season.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, in away games.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-3) as 4-point favorites or more away from home.

This season, in nine away games, Los Angeles has gone over the total six times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

