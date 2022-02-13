Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 64.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 110 times.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins totaled 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).

Higgins' 14 catches have gotten him 209 yards (69.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

