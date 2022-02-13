Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 64.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 110 times.
- So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins totaled 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).
- Higgins' 14 catches have gotten him 209 yards (69.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
