Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tee Higgins Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tee Higgins, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take the field for this season's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 64.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 110 times.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are conceding 263.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Higgins totaled 103 yards on six receptions (10 targets).
  • Higgins' 14 catches have gotten him 209 yards (69.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive