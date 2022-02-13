Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put up an 828-yard campaign so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 67 balls on 94 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Boyd caught four passes for 19 yards.

During his last three games, Boyd has hauled in 62 yards (on 10 grabs) and one touchdown.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

