Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put up an 828-yard campaign so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 67 balls on 94 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Boyd caught four passes for 19 yards.
- During his last three games, Boyd has hauled in 62 yards (on 10 grabs) and one touchdown.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive