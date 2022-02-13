Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Tyler Boyd will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on NBC. This season's Super Bowl will feature Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put up an 828-yard campaign so far (48.7 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 67 balls on 94 targets.
  • Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one matchup against the Rams, Boyd's 65 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Rams.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Boyd caught four passes for 19 yards.
  • During his last three games, Boyd has hauled in 62 yards (on 10 grabs) and one touchdown.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

