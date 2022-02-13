Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati

Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This season's Super Bowl will feature Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has accumulated 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 89 times and averages 47.2 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.
  • Jefferson has put up 79 yards over his last three outings (26.3 per game), reeling in five passes on nine targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

