Before Van Jefferson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This season's Super Bowl will feature Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has accumulated 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 89 times and averages 47.2 receiving yards.

So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.

Jefferson has put up 79 yards over his last three outings (26.3 per game), reeling in five passes on nine targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

