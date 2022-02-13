Van Jefferson Super Bowl Player Prop Bets - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has accumulated 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 89 times and averages 47.2 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 14.7% of the 607 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jefferson put together a nine-yard performance against the 49ers on two catches.
- Jefferson has put up 79 yards over his last three outings (26.3 per game), reeling in five passes on nine targets.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
