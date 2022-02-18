UFC Fight Night Bets, Odds: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill Betting Preview
The SI Betting crew has best bets for Walker-Hill and Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta.

Fight fans will have to wait to see the highly anticipated matchup between Rafael Dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, as that bout was moved to the co-main event for the UFC 272 card. The UFC has provided a worthy replacement in a matchup of light heavyweight contenders in Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker. Two fighters with fairly contrasting styles should provide viewers with some highlights and the winner will walk away looking to move higher up in the top 10 rankings and on the cusp of title considerations.

Check the latest MMA odds at SI Sportsbook

jamahal_hill_061221

Card: UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas

Main Card

Joaquin Buckley (-163) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+138)

Jim Miller (+145) vs. Nikolas Motta (-175)

Parker Porter (-275) vs. Alan Baudot (+225)

Kyle Daukaus (-275) vs. Jamie Pickett (+225)

Johnny Walker (+205) vs. Jamahal Hill (-250)

* Odds subject to change

Here’s how our SI Betting crew sees the action:

MMA Writer Justin Barrasso

Saturday night's fight is the one that Jamahal Hill has been waiting for in order to jump in the rankings. Hill is a knockout artist, and Johnny Walker leaves gaping holes in his striking defense. That is a disastrous recipe for Walker. While this bout is now a five-round fight, the extra time won't be needed. Hill by KO.

BET: Hill -250

SI Senior Host Robin Lundberg

Jamahal Hill is simply the better and more well rounded fighter. Walker is liable to leave himself open, so I like Hill not only to win but to stop his opponent on this particular UFC Fight Night. Sure, the return on this bet isn't great straight up, but I'll play to win, not to chase the odds.

BET: Hill -250

SI Producer Doug Vazquez

Future Hall of Famer Jim Miller will enter the Octagon for the 38th time in his 51st professional fight. Miller will be taking on a promising prospect making his UFC debut in Nikolas Motta. This is the fight on the card that I like the most to target for a bet. I really like Miller getting plus money to win this bout. While Motta is an extremely slick standup boxer, I just think Miller’s experience, cardio and ground game will be too much for Motta. I like Miller to get the job done here to add to his UFC record of most wins in the lightweight decision.

Bet: Miller +145 – Look for Miller to win via SUB +300

SI video’s Julian Pinto

In the main event, I have Jamahal Hill beating Johnny Walker. Walker has not looked the same since his win over Misha Cirkunov and he has lost three out four fights since that win. It will be interesting to see how Walker’s move to SBG Ireland will change his game; we have not seen a big enough sample size yet. If Walker comes in with a more controlled and methodical game plan, I think he can make the fight interesting. Even if he comes in with said plan, I think Hill’s slick, efficient striking will be too much for the usually wild Walker.

BET: Hill -250

More betting coverage:

