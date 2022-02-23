Skip to main content
Verducci: Both Sides of the MLB Labor Discussion Must Settle on a Deal This Coming Week to Hit Opening Day Target Date
Winners Club: NCAA Tournament Projections Shift After Wild Weekend

See all the risers and fallers in the field of 68 in the latest bracket watch.

Good morning! If it feels like there’s a bit of a lull in the sports world this week, you’re not alone. Okay, maybe not a full-on stoppage—Aaron Rodgers and Phil Mickelson wouldn’t allow for that—but it feels as if there was a brief moment to catch your breath.

I hope you had that chance with the NBA on its All-Star break, MLB still stuck in negotiations and the NFL in the brief post-Super Bowl hangover before free agency and the draft dominate the conversation. It’s almost March, which means it’s about time for the madness to start. That’s where we begin today.

College Hoops

Projecting the Field of 68

AP22051144899113

Kevin Sweeney’s Bracket Watch returns after a long weekend that saw a top-five team fall, a projected tournament team lose its coach for the remainder of the season and a few teams continue their climb up the rankings to more favorable seeds. Sweeney broke down the entire projected field; see how the regions shape up and which teams he thinks are in and out.

Jabari Smith Makes it Look Easy: Auburn’s star freshman has helped the program reach new heights in his first season with the team, writes Jeremy Woo. Before Smith takes his next step as a projected lottery pick, he has a few lofty goals for the Tigers, all of which seem within reach the way he and his team have been playing.

UConn Coach Ejected in Upset Win: Dan Hurley was tossed from Tuesday’s home victory over No. 8 Villanova. It was a huge win for the Huskies, who hadn’t beaten the Wildcats since 2014. For those wondering, Villanova +2 pushed in the 71-69 defeat – all because of UConn’s free-throw strategy with two-tenths of a second left in the game.

SI Recommends

NFL Action

2022 Draft Top 100 Prospects

AP22034808470199

As you’ve probably already heard, this is not a strong quarterback class. You won’t find any signal callers at the top end of Kevin Hanson’s big board. This is a strong, deep class for receiver and edge, though. Ever heard of Aidan Hutchinson? See how Hanson’s top prospects fall in line in the first iteration of his 1-100 ranking.

Offseason Primer: There’s a lot to look forward to, or dread, depending on your point of view, for this NFL offseason. The quarterback movement conversation is expanding and franchise tag decisions are looming. Conor Orr walks through the offseason month by month with what to expect and when.

NFL Will ‘Unbubble’ Combine: Following pushback and threats of a boycott after announcing the combine would take place in a bubble, the NFL walked back its decision. The event begins March 1 in Indianapolis.

Jarvis Landry Speaks on Future in Cleveland: The Browns receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his future with the team. He said he wants to stay put but would be open to moving forward with a new team. Landry was Cleveland’s second-leading receiver this season for a team that notably lost Odell Beckham Jr. midseason.

That’s all for today. Remember, the NBA season gets back underway Thursday evening. Visit SI Sportsbook for the latest lines.

I’ll be back in your inbox Friday morning. Thanks for reading!

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after being fouled while shooting a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

All Eyes on LeBron and the Lakers in NBA's Second Half

Barring a miraculous playoff run, things could look very different in L.A. a few months from now.

By Chris Herring
ESPN's Richard Jefferson
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Richard Jefferson Responds to Gilbert Arenas Diss With Hilarious TikTok Video

He put on a master class in how you make a takedown video.

By Jimmy Traina
SI99 Hoops 2022
Play
College Basketball

SI All-American Basketball Finalists Unveiled

Duke's Dereck Lively, UCLA's Amari Bailey, Arkansas' Nick Smith highlight list of finalists.

By SI Staff
Mitchell Robinson with the Knicks
Play
NBA

Mitchell Robinson Asks Public for Help Finding Missing Father

His father was last seen Feb. 11.

By Joseph Salvador
villanova-uconn
College Basketball

SI:AM | UConn–Villanova Was Everything Great About College Basketball

A classic clash in the Big East.

By Dan Gartland
roger-federer-mailbag
Tennis

Will Roger Federer Pass His Rivals Again?

In our latest mailbag, we look at Jelena Ostapenko's recent win and consider a return to best-of-five set finals at non-major tournaments.

By Jon Wertheim
Emma Raducanu after winning the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Emma Raducanu’s Stalker Given Five-Year Restraining Order

A 35-year-old man made trips to Raducanu’s home, once stealing one of her father’s shoes.

By Dan Lyons
lia-neal-my-story-lead
Olympics

Be the Representation You Want to See

By winning a bronze medal in London 2012 and a silver in Rio 2016, U.S. swimmer Lia Neal became the first Black woman to compete in multiple Olympics. Now retired, the 27-year-old reflects on embracing her responsibility as a role model and details the work she’s doing to increase diversity in the predominantly white sport of swimming.

By Lia Neal