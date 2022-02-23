Skip to main content
Huskies Coach Dan Hurley Ejected From Game After Pumping Up Home Crowd

When Villanova (21-6, 14-3 Big East) and UConn (19-7, 10-5) battle on the hardwood, it seemingly always creates an intense battle between the conference rivals.

In a physical matchup between the two teams on Tuesday, UConn coach Dan Hurley was ejected from the game after picking up back-to-back technicals with 4:53 remaining in the first half.

Hurley picked up his first technical after he slammed the table following the referees electing not to call a foul on Villanova as the Huskies attempted to drive to the basket for a scoring opportunity. 

Unhappy with his first technical, Hurley lifted his arms to get the crowd energized inside of the XL Center. As the crowd responded to Hurley's request, he received the second technical, and was ejected from the game as a result.

At the time of Hurley's ejection, the Huskies led 24-23 in the contest. 

In the Feb. 5 matchup between the two programs—a game in which the Wildcats defeated the Huskies—Hurley also received a technical foul in the second half for arguing foul calls.

Currently, UConn is tied for the third with Creighton in the Big East standings while Villanova is a half game behind Providence for the top spot in the league.

