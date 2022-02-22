The NFL has decided to “unbubble” the 2022 scouting combine after reports indicated that some draft prospects could boycott major parts of the event, according to a memo sent out to combine participants per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

After announcing that the annual combine would take place in a bubble on Saturday, the NFL backtracked on its previous position just two days later. Although the league will take other measures to protect players from COVID-19, such as encouraging masks, prospects will now be allowed to move freely outside of the secure areas at the event.

“We encourage all players to remain within the secure Combine areas at all times for your safety,” the league wrote in the memo, per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. “However, if you would like to leave the secure areas during free time in your schedule, you are now permitted to do so at your own risk.”

Additionally, players will be allowed to have approved medical personnel on-site in Indianapolis during the combine. The NFL had said previously that prospects would only be able to bring one “support person” with them.

The league‘s decision to walk back its previous stance comes after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that agents representing over 150 draft prospects were organizing a boycott of all testing at the NFL combine if the restrictions were not changed. Those players would only do medical evaluations if the NFL did not allow them access to teams of trainers and coaches.

The NFLPA also voiced its opposition to the league‘s decision and its support of all prospects who would have missed the combine as a result of the restrictions.

“We have spoken to several agents to reinforce our long standing opposition to the NFL Scouting Combine and agree and support the decisions by those to not attend,” the NFLPA wrote in a letter sent to agents. “The combination of the NFL’s proposed ‘bubble’ and the fact that we still have an antiquated system of every team doctor examining players and having them perform yet again needs serious modification or elimination. While we do not represent these players we have advocated for their rights to fair treatment.

“Our union has always encouraged players to take control of their careers from the very beginning and we appreciate that agents are always looking to support that goal.”

The 2022 NFL scouting combine is set to run from March 1–7 in Indianapolis.

More NFL Coverage: