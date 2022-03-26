Skip to main content
NCAA Betting
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight
St Peter's Upsets Purdue to advance to Elite Eight

Kansas and North Carolina Favored Over Miami and St. Peter's in Elite Eight

The Jayhawks will take on the Hurricanes while the Tar Heels play the Peacocks in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

Sunday's Elite Eight Matchups and Point Spread

MIDWEST

Point Spread: No. 1 Kansas (-6.5) vs No. 10 Miami

Moneyline: Kansas -345, Miami +265

Game Total: 151.5

EAST

Point Spread: No. 8 North Carolina (-8) vs No. 15 St. Peter's

Moneyline: North Carolina -370, St. Peter's +300

Game Total: 136.5

Friday's Sweet 16 Recap

 The madness of March continued on Friday night, when No. 15 Saint Peter’s upset No. 3 Purdue, 67-64 as 13-point underdogs. The Peacocks made history by becoming the first 15-seed in the men's NCAA tournament  to advance to the Elite Eight. St. Peter’s, who cashed on the moneyline at massive odds of +650, was superb from the free-throw line hitting 19-of-21 (90.5%) attempts while knocking out the Boilermakers. The Peacocks needed to convert from the line after only shooting 6-of-21 (28.6%) from beyond the arc.

In the Midwest Region, No. 1 Kansas became the only top seed to advance to the Elite Eight after beating No. 4 Providence, 66-61. The Jayhawks, who shot only 2-of-15 (13.3%) from deep, will need to improve their three-point shooting on Sunday against No. 10 Miami. Senior transfer Remy Martin was once again the best player on the court for Bill Self’s club, scoring a game-high 23 points and adding seven rebounds in the victory. Bettors who followed the respected money plays from Vegas once again returned to the betting windows to cash their tickets when the Friars, despite coming up short on the scoreboard, cashed as 7.5-point underdogs. 

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

In the nightcap, No. 8 North Carolina advanced to the Elite Eight after beating No. 4 UCLA, 73-66. The Tar Heels were also a target of the respected money plays from Vegas cashing as 3-point underdogs. Sophomore Caleb Love was sensational for Hubert Davis' squad, scoring a game-high 30 points on the strength of nailing 6-of-13 from three-point range. As I highlighted here at SI Betting, the Bruins had no answer for North Carolina big man Armando Bacot who poured in 14 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.

In the final game of the night, No. 10 Miami advanced to their first Elite Eight in school history after beating No. 11 Iowa State, 70-56. The Hurricanes were 3-point favorites and locked down the Cyclones on the perimeter holding Iowa State to a dismal 4-of-19 (19.0%) from beyond the arc while causing an impressive 18 turnovers en route to the victory.

FUTURES ODDS TO WIN 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas +250

Houston +350

Duke +400

Villanova +600

North Carolina +600

Arkansas +900

Miami +3000

St. Peter’s +5000

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

