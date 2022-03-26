Kansas and North Carolina Favored Over Miami and St. Peter's in Elite Eight
Sunday's Elite Eight Matchups and Point Spread
MIDWEST
Point Spread: No. 1 Kansas (-6.5) vs No. 10 Miami
Moneyline: Kansas -345, Miami +265
Game Total: 151.5
EAST
Point Spread: No. 8 North Carolina (-8) vs No. 15 St. Peter's
Moneyline: North Carolina -370, St. Peter's +300
Game Total: 136.5
Friday's Sweet 16 Recap
The madness of March continued on Friday night, when No. 15 Saint Peter’s upset No. 3 Purdue, 67-64 as 13-point underdogs. The Peacocks made history by becoming the first 15-seed in the men's NCAA tournament to advance to the Elite Eight. St. Peter’s, who cashed on the moneyline at massive odds of +650, was superb from the free-throw line hitting 19-of-21 (90.5%) attempts while knocking out the Boilermakers. The Peacocks needed to convert from the line after only shooting 6-of-21 (28.6%) from beyond the arc.
In the Midwest Region, No. 1 Kansas became the only top seed to advance to the Elite Eight after beating No. 4 Providence, 66-61. The Jayhawks, who shot only 2-of-15 (13.3%) from deep, will need to improve their three-point shooting on Sunday against No. 10 Miami. Senior transfer Remy Martin was once again the best player on the court for Bill Self’s club, scoring a game-high 23 points and adding seven rebounds in the victory. Bettors who followed the respected money plays from Vegas once again returned to the betting windows to cash their tickets when the Friars, despite coming up short on the scoreboard, cashed as 7.5-point underdogs.
In the nightcap, No. 8 North Carolina advanced to the Elite Eight after beating No. 4 UCLA, 73-66. The Tar Heels were also a target of the respected money plays from Vegas cashing as 3-point underdogs. Sophomore Caleb Love was sensational for Hubert Davis' squad, scoring a game-high 30 points on the strength of nailing 6-of-13 from three-point range. As I highlighted here at SI Betting, the Bruins had no answer for North Carolina big man Armando Bacot who poured in 14 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.
In the final game of the night, No. 10 Miami advanced to their first Elite Eight in school history after beating No. 11 Iowa State, 70-56. The Hurricanes were 3-point favorites and locked down the Cyclones on the perimeter holding Iowa State to a dismal 4-of-19 (19.0%) from beyond the arc while causing an impressive 18 turnovers en route to the victory.
FUTURES ODDS TO WIN 2022 NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Kansas +250
Houston +350
Duke +400
Villanova +600
North Carolina +600
Arkansas +900
Miami +3000
St. Peter’s +5000
