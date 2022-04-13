If you were born before the late 1970s, you would likely remember a summer football league that took the sports world by storm. That league included Jim Kelly, Herschel Walker, Doug Flutie, Reggie White, and Steve Young. Many of those names should sound familiar since they became stars in the NFL.

After 37 years, the United States Football League (USFL) is back, and football fans hope the former league has a winning formula to stick around this time. The new USFL consists of eight teams playing a 10-week regular-season schedule. The eight clubs are separated into two divisions: North and South. The New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Michigan Panthers, and Pittsburgh Maulers make up the North. The South consists of the Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, Birmingham Stallions, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

One interesting note is that the Birmingham Stallions will be the only team with a "true" home-field advantage. This edge for the Stallions results from the league holding all 40 regular-season games in the state of Alabama at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. A one-week playoff on June 25 will feature the top two teams from each conference playing for a spot in the league’s championship game at Tom Benson Field in Canton, Ohio.

The different rules implemented in the USFL make it difficult for oddsmakers to set appropriate spreads and totals. For instance, teams can go for one-, two- or three-point conversions following every touchdown. The potential for nine-point scores in one scoring drive has oddsmakers in a precarious position regarding game totals.

In addition, as per the USFL, “an alternative to onside kicks, a team can elect to take fourth-and-12 from the 33-yard line. With a first down, the team keeps the ball. With no conversion, the defense gains possession. A sack gives the defense possession at the 10-yard line.”

Odds to win 2022 USFL Championship

Michigan Panthers +400

New Orleans Breakers +400

Tampa Bay Bandits +500

Philadelphia Stars +600

Pittsburgh Maulers +600

Birmingham Stallions +700

Houston Gamblers +700

New Jersey Generals +700

USFL TEAM NOTABLES

Michigan Panthers

Head Coach: Jeff Fisher

Starting QB: Shea Patterson

Key Player: QB Paxton Lynch - easily forms the best quarterback duo in the USFL

New Jersey Generals

Head Coach: Mike Riley

Starting QB: Luis Perez

Key Player: Mike Weber - former Ohio State RB - Herschel Walker 2.0?

Philadelphia Stars

Head Coach: Bart Andrus

Starting QB: Bryan Scott

Key Player: DL Freedom Akinmoladun - will be counted on to emerge as one of the best defensive players in the USFL this season

Pittsburgh Maulers

Head Coach: Kirby Wilson

Starting QB: Kyle Lauletta

Key Player: RB Madre London - has the chance to shine for the Maulers after De'Veon Smith, who led the XFL in rushing, was released.

Birmingham Stallions

Head Coach: Skip Holtz

Starting QB: Alex McGough

Key Player: CB Josh Shaw - tabbed in Supplemental Draft due to NFL experience - has potential to be the leader of the Stallions secondary

Houston Gamblers

Head Coach: Kevin Sumlin

Starting QB: Clayton Thorson

Key Player: LB Azeem Victor - former Raiders linebacker who has battled substance abuse issues but has tremendous upside

New Orleans Breakers

Head Coach: Larry Fedora

Starting QB: Kyle Sloter

Key Player: DL Davin Bellamy - first defensive player chosen in the USFL draft will be counted upon to be the league leader in sacks

Tampa Bay Bandits

Head Coach: Todd Haley

Starting QB: Jordan Ta'amu

Key Player: RB Juwan Washington - former San Diego State running back scored 28 offensive touchdowns for the Aztecs and has the receiving skills to make an impact out of the backfield in Haley’s offense.

Week 1 Lines

New Jersey Generals vs Birmingham Stallions

Line: Birmingham -2.5

Moneyline: NJ +125 / BIRM -161

Total: 42

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 / 4:30 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Opening Line: -1.5 / 55.5

STEAM: UNDER - 13.5-pt move

Houston Gamblers vs Michigan Panthers

Line: Michigan -3

Moneyline: HOU +125 / MICH -145

Total: 43.5

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 / 12:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC

Opening Line: -2.5 / 53.5

STEAM: UNDER 10-pt move

Philadelphia Stars vs New Orleans Breakers

Line: New Orleans -3

Moneyline: PHI +125 / NO -145

Total: 43

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 / 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: USA

Opening Line: -2.5 / 53.5

STEAM: UNDER 10.5-pt move

Tampa Bay Bandits vs Pittsburgh Maulers

Line: Tampa Bay -4

Moneyline: TB- 185 / PIT +160

Total: 41.5

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 / 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: FS1

Opening Line: -2.5 / 56.5

STEAM: UNDER 15.5-pt move

*Please note ALL games this week will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama*

The USFL, like the XFL a few years ago, offers solid investment opportunities for bettors. Sportsbooks do not possess any algorithms since they fail to own any historical data to input into their models. The new rules give way to unpredictable scoring outcomes you would not traditionally find in NFL games.

Odds for Week 1 for the startup could prove very difficult for books to set numbers considering that none of the teams play any preseason games. There will be PAT kicks in the USFL from the 15-yard line (same as the NFL), but teams will also be allowed to go for a two-point conversion (from the 2-yard line), as well as a three-point attempt (from the 10-yard line).

Week 1 Respected Plays

Tampa Bay Bandits -4

Respected money in Vegas and at SI Sportsbook are once again investing in a quarterback who made them money in the XFL - Jordan Ta’amu. The Bandits are the biggest favorite in Week 1, listed as 4-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Maulers. Thanks to having one of the best dual-threat signal-callers in the USFL, Todd Haley will get his club into the win column to open the season.

Philadelphia Stars +3

Early respected money has crushed the under in all four posted game totals moving the lines by double digits. However, the one game that remains with the highest total involves two quarterbacks who could surprise some people. Bryan Scott and Kyle Sloter may not be the household names like Shea Patterson, Paxton Lynch or Ta’amu, but both have the potential to post solid numbers with their respective clubs. Although football fans could witness offenses struggling to light up the scoreboard in the opening weekend, this could be the one game that soars over the posted adjusted total. Respected money is grabbing the full field with the underdog Stars.

TIER PARLAY

TAMPA BAY ML -175

Philadelphia Stars +3

+200

Add

Stars/NO OVER 43

+466

FUTURES PLAYS

Best Bet: TAMPA BAY +500

Sleeper: PHILADELPHIA +600

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.