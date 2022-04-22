Skip to main content
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade Betting Preview
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade Betting Preview

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Bets and analysis for UFC Fight Night, headlined by betting favorite Jessica Andrade fighting Amanda Lemos.

Jessica Andrade has already proven herself as one of the best female fighters of all time, and Saturday night she will be returning to the strawweight division where she is a former champion. After stepping up in weight and competing for a UFC championship in the flyweight division, her return to 115 pounds will be no easy task since Amanda Lemos, who is on a five-fight win streak, is waiting.

The oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook have Andrade as a 2-1 favorite, but Lemos is a very tough up-and-coming opponent and a win against the former champ could vault her into the top five of this tough division and maybe a fight or two away from a title shot.

Check the Latest UFC Fight Night Odds at SI Sportsbook

Sep 25, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Andrade reacts following her TKO victory against Cynthia Calvillo during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Lemos vs. Andrade

Date: April 23, 2022 | 9 p.m. ET
Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nev.

Prelims 6 p.m. ET

Dean Barry (-1200) vs Mike Jackson (+750
Marcin Prachnio (-125) vs Philipe Lins (+105)
Preston Parsons (-133) vs Evan Elder (+110)
Aoriqileng (-225) vs Cameron Else (+188)
Tyson Pedro (-600) vs Ike Villanueva (+450)
Dwight Grant (+100) vs Sergey Khandozhko (-118)
Jordan Wright (+155) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (-188)

Main Card 9 p.m. ET

Lando Vannata (+100) vs Charles Jourdain (-118)
Alexander Romanov (-1600) vs Chase Sherman (+850)
Maycee Barber (-188) vs Montana de la Rosa (+155)
Clay Guida (-110) vs Claudio Puelles (-110)
Amanda Lemos (+175) vs Jessica Andrade (-200)

Here are our staff’s best bets for the card:

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I have Jessica Andrade finishing Amanda Lemos. Lemos has the length and striking advantage, but Andrade has shown she can close distance fast and land heavy shots in the process.  Lemos will have her moments, but Andrade will weather the storm and finish her.

BET: Andrade via KO (+130)

SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

After learning firsthand that the flyweight division runs through Valentina Shevchenko, Jéssica Andrade makes her return to strawweight Saturday—and with it, a return to the title picture. Andrade is more seasoned, experienced, and powerful than Amanda Lemos. A win Saturday instantly puts her back in the mix for a strawweight title shot, especially with Rose Namajunas as champ. Namajunas and Andrade split their first two fights, with Andrade even taking the title from her – and a trilogy fight for the title would be appointment viewing.

BET: Andrade via DEC (+260)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Im looking at a fight on the main card in the men’s featherweight division. In my estimation, this fight will be a FOTN contender, as both fighters have a lot to prove if they hope to stay relevant in the division. Lnado Vannata is coming off a hard-earned split decision win against Mike Grundy, where he was able to display high level take down defense. Charles Jordain has won two of his last three and will look to retain some of that momentum, as his career has been somewhat of a disappointment. Both fighters are violent strikers, but also are well rounded on the ground. As long as Vannata is able to keep this on the feet, he will have a slight edge, but I do think we see this go to the scorecards for a decision win.

BET: Vannta by DEC (+225)

