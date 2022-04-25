Two teams’ playoff runs could come to an end Monday night.

The Celtics lead the Nets 3-0 in the series and the potential closeout game is in Brooklyn, where Boston already won over the weekend.

And the 76ers hold a 3-1 lead over the Raptors as that series heads back to Philadelphia after the Sixers couldn’t finish off Toronto on Saturday.

In the late slot is Game 5 between the Mavericks and Jazz, who are tied 2-2. The four-five matchup in the West has been one of the best series of the first round and each team has stolen a game on their opponents’ court so far.

Time: 7 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Celtics +1.5 (-110) | Nets -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Celtics (-110) | Nets (-110)

Total: Under 220.5 (-110) | Over 220.5 (-110)

Things are looking grim for the Nets.

They’re staring down a first-round sweep at the hands of the division rival Celtics, the new Eastern Conference favorites. Brooklyn is narrowly favored to take Game 4 and send the series back to Boston. If that happens, it will have to start with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who essentially no-showed for Games 2 and 3.

For how one-sided this series has been, every game has been decided by single digits. The C’s won the first game, 115-114. on Jayson Tatum’s game-winner, then came back to win Game 2, 114-107, and finally scored a 109-103 victory over the weekend to take a commanding 3-0 lead. Boston exerting its will over the one-time Finals favorites has everything to do with its ferocious defense. Durant is averaging just 22 points and 5.7 turnovers per game in the series. Irving, who was miraculous in the first game, has 26 points since and managed just 10 in the Game 2 collapse.

This series has been all Tatum—on both ends of the floor. He’s averaging just less than 30 PPG in the series, leads the team in assists and had 39 points and six steals Saturday, outscoring Durant and Irving. Ime Udoka doesn’t have any weak links in his rotation, which got back Robert Williams III for 16 minutes over the weekend. Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and, of course, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart join Tatum in making up a terrifying, switchable defense that’s giving the Nets fits.

Everything says to pick the Celtics. After narrowly winning Game 1, which Brooklyn covered, Boston has covered both games. Irving looks checked out, Durant is playing like he’s been figured out and for how good Bruce Brown has been in this series, he can’t will the Nets to victory. Still, I can’t bring myself to pick Durant to get swept. He has to have a 40-point game in him and Irving should also rise to the occasion.

For how bad Brooklyn’s duo has been in this series, the team has been in every single game. Durant and Irving both playing well for just one game should be enough to propel this team to a single win. After all, Ben Simmons isn’t walking through that door—At least for Game 4. This is on Durant and Irving—they’re too good to keep getting embarrassed, even by this all-time Boston defense.

BETS: Nets Moneyline (-110); Bruce Brown Over 14.5 Points (-104); Jaylen Brown to Record 2+ Steals (+132)

Time: 8 p.m. ET | NBA TV

Spread: Raptors +7.5 (-110) | 76ers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raptors (+260) | 76ers (-333)

Total: Under 209.5 (-110) | Over 209.5 (-110)

Philadelphia couldn’t finish what it started north of the border over the weekend. The 76ers were one of the most dominant teams in the first round through three games before the Raptors finally broke through and won a home game to extend this series.

It took poor showings from Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey for Toronto to down Philly. That was the first time in the series the entire Big 3 performed poorly—Harden shot 5-17, Maxey scored a series-low 11 points and Embiid grabbed just eight rebounds and let his frustration boil over. It was revealed after the game that the MVP finalist has a torn ligament in his thumb, which he will play through.

The Raptors got Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes (ankle) back in Game 4 and in turn lost All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet (hip). Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. combined for 58 points to lift their hobbled team to victory.

Now, the Raptors heads to Philly without their best scorer and the 76ers have Matisse Thybulle to unleash against the Raptors point guard-less lineup.

I expect the 76ers to win handily Monday night and wrap up the series. Frankly, they need to. A few extra days off for Embiid would do him well before what’s shaping up to be a second-round series with the Heat, who lead the Hawks. 3-1. Thybulle’s length can bother Trent, who killed Philadelphia from outside in both games in Toronto, and Embiid should bounce back from his poor showing. The biggest question for Philadelphia continues to be Harden, who continues to distribute the ball well while his shooting suffers. The Sixers can also expect an added boost for their role players, like Tobias Harris, Danny Green and Georges Niang, back in front of their home crowd.

BETS: 76ers -7.5 (-110); Tobias Harris Over 15.5 Points (-116)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | TNT

Spread: Jazz +3.5 (-118) | Mavericks -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Jazz (+130) | Mavericks (-154)

Total: Under 212.5 (-110) | Over 212.5 (-110)

What was dubbed as perhaps the sleepiest first round series is shaping up to be one of the most exciting. The Jazz “stole” Game 4 at home thanks to some clutch play that included a Rudy Gobert redemption dunk. That win coincided with Luka Dončić’s return to the lineup. The Mavericks’ best player, whom they were able to go up 2-1 without, had 30 points and 10 rebounds in his first game back. Now the series shifts back to Dallas, where these teams split the first two games.

Utah’s weekend win came despite Donovan Mitchell scoring a series-low 23 points on 7-21 shooting (2-10 from three). Gobert, on the other hand, has his best game of the series—he went for 17 points and 15 boards. And the Jazz got 25 points from Jordan Clarkson off the bench, which helped overshadow another bad Mike Conley game (six points) and Bojan Bogdanovic’s worst showing this series (12 points).

The Mavericks’ scorching outside shooting continued in Game 4, though their 99-point total was their second-lowest offensive output. The biggest drop off was Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber combining for just eight points. Dončić was magnificent in his return and Brunson’s stellar playoff play continued.

I like Dallas to take a 3-2 series lead in Dončić’s first game in Dallas since April 10. A player as ball dominant as Doncic takes some getting used to playing with again after the Mavericks found their rhythm in Games 2 and 3 with Brunson and Dinwiddie distributing the ball to a litany of shooters. Dinwiddie and Kleber should both perform better at home and Dallas seems to have its defense on Mitchell down.

BETS: Mavericks -3.5 (+100); Rudy Gobert Over 13.5 Points (-106); Bojan Bogdanovic Over 19.5 Points (-104); Jalen Brunson Over 20.5 Points (-102),

