Betting

49ers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who San Francisco Took Each Round

After falling achingly short of a return to the Super Bowl, the 49ers will look to retool for the 2022 season. This year, they’ll do so without the benefit of a first-round pick.

San Francisco shipped its 2022 first-rounder as part of the package to move up to the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, which the team used to take quarterback Trey Lance. The 49ers’ quarterback situation remains unresolved, as Jimmy Garoppolo has not yet been traded.

It appears, though, that the team is prepared to eventually turn over control of the offense to Lance. The 21-year-old played in six games last season with two starts, completing 57.7% of his pass attempts for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 168 rushing yards and one score.

San Francisco has nine picks in the draft. Here is how the 49ers’ draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 2, Pick 61:
Round 3, Pick 93:
Round 3, Pick 105 (Compensatory):
Round 4, Pick 134:
Round 5, Pick 172:
Round 6, Pick 187 (from Denver):
Round 6, Pick 220 (Compensatory):
Round 6, Pick 221 (Compensatory):
Round 7, Pick 262 (Compensatory):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

