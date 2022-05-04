Good morning! If you were worried the Bucks and Warriors would run away with their respective second-round series against the Celtics and Grizzlies, think again. After Milwaukee and Golden State both stole Game 1s on the road, Boston and Memphis evened things up Tuesday night.

Ja Morant and Jaylen Brown made sure their teams avoided falling into an 0-2 hole; James Harden and Luka Dončić will try to do the same tonight.

In today’s newsletter you’ll find more on those games, a preview of tonight’s NBA slate, fantasy football outlooks and–a new addition to Winners Club–playoff hockey! Let’s get to it.

NBA Semifinals Heating Up

The Celtics turned around quickly from their Sunday afternoon blowout at the hands of the Bucks and returned the favor Tuesday evening. Boston drained 20 three-pointers and Jayson Tatum and Brown combined for 59 points in the 109-86 victory. The Celtics easily covered the 4.5-point spread.

Morant essentially beat the Warriors all by himself. He scored 47 points for the game, including 18 in the fourth quarter, to fend off Golden State in the 106-101 win. Desmond Bane had another poor game and didn't look like himself, Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out (again) and Dillon Brooks was ejected for a flagrant foul on Gary Payton II. Memphis was a 1.5-point underdog in the game and covered by winning outright.

Wednesday

7:30 p.m. ET (TNT): 76ers vs. Heat (-8.5) | Miami leads series, 1-0

10 p.m. ET (TNT): Mavericks vs. Suns (-5.5) | Phoenix leads series, 1-0

Matt York/AP

NFL Offseason Outlooks

Now that the NFL draft is in the rearview, it’s time to contextualize what each landing spot, blockbuster trade and ensuing fight for snaps, touches and targets means for players in a fantasy lens.

Michael Fabiano broke down some of the veteran winners and losers following the draft.

Jalen Hurts: Winner

The Eagles quarterback will be throwing to Pro Bowler A.J. Brown next season after Philadelphia traded for the Titans’ star on draft night. Hurts hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiver to throw to yet in his career—Brown has eclipsed that number twice in three seasons.

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Chris Carson: Loser

The Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State in the second round to add to their backfield. Carson, who’s coming off a neck injury, already faced competition from Rashaad Penny, who put together the best season of his career in 2021. Now, there’s more fresh blood to compete with for work.

And Shawn Childs' team outlooks began this week with the AFC East. He already has previews for the Super Bowl favorites and the team that made one of the splashiest trades of the offseason.

Buffalo Bills 2022 Team Preview

Miami Dolphins 2022 Team Preview

Stanley Cup Pursuit

The NHL playoffs got underway on Monday and there’s already been plenty of excitement, including a triple overtime game between the Penguins and Rangers. Pittsburgh came out on top, 4-3, to take a 1-0 series lead.

For the rest of the postseason, you’ll be able to find spreads in Winners Club via SI Sportsbook.

Round 1 Preview and Picks | Series and Futures Odds

Wednesday

7 p.m. ET (ESPN): Bruins vs. Hurricanes (-118) | Carolina leads series, 1-0

7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Lightning vs. Maple Leafs (-133) | Toronto leads series, 1-0

9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): Blues vs. Wild (-133) | St. Louis leads series, 1-0

10 p.m. ET (ESPN2): Kings vs. Oilers (-200) | Los Angeles leads series, 1-0

Karl B DeBlaker/AP

Thursday

7 p.m. ET (TNT): Penguins vs. Rangers (-143) | Pittsburgh leads series, 1-0

7:30 p.m. ET (TBS): Capitals vs. Panthers (-250) | Washington leads series, 1-0

9:30 p.m. ET (TNT): Predators vs. Avalanche (-350) | Colorado leads series, 1-0

10 p.m. ET (TBS): Stars vs. Flames (-225) | Calgary leads series, 1-0

In Other News

148th Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions: Zandon is a 3-1 favorite to win on Saturday. See how the rest of the field looks, including each jockey and trainer.

Don’t Give Up on These Hitters: These three sluggers are off to a slow start in fantasy baseball, but they’re worth holding on to. See why.

Wells Fargo Championship Preview: Get the full breakdown of this weekend’s tournament from The Morning Read crew and find odds at SI Sportsbook. Defending champion Rory McIlroy (+800) is the favorite.

Thanks for reading! I’ll be back Friday morning.