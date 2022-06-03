Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Celtics Steal NBA Finals Game 1 After Explosive Fourth Quarter Comeback
Celtics Steal NBA Finals Game 1 After Explosive Fourth Quarter Comeback

French Open Betting Advice: Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek in Women’s Final

American phenom faces daunting odds against the world No. 1 tennis player.

The future of women’s tennis will be on display Saturday at Roland Garros as 18-year-old American Coco Gauff takes on the current world number one, Iga Swiatek in the women’s final at the French Open. The 21-year-old from Poland has taken the tennis world by storm, winning 34 straight matches to tie Serena Williams’s unbeaten streak in 2013. She has been simply dominant on clay, winning 15 straight on the surface. When she takes the court on Saturday (9 a.m. ET) at Roland Garros, she will be listed as a massive favorite (-700) at SI Sportsbook to dispatch Gauff (+500).

Latest French Open odds from SI Sportsbook

Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.

These two players have faced each other twice before with Swiatek winning both times. Both players have improved significantly since their last match this year in Miami and Gauff has shown that playing on clay is not an issue for her, following up last year’s quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros and winning six straight matches this year without dropping a set.

When deciding how to wager this matchup, I am factoring in experience and Swiatek’s recent stretch of dominance. Gauff will be a star for years to come but unfortunately she is running into the Polish buzzsaw on Saturday, and I think Swiatek makes quick work of Gauff on Saturday. The moneyline is obviously too chalky to bet, so I am looking at two prop wagers here. On one hand you have the Total Games Played line set at 19.5 juiced to the under at (-125). On the other you have The Game Spread set at -5.5 in favor of Swiatek at (133). I like either of these bets but with a slightly better price on Games Played Prop here. Swiatek won their match earlier this year 6-3, 6-1. If Swiatek wins in straight sets here, Gauff would need to win fewer than seven total games to hit this prop.

PICK TO WIN: SWIATEK (-700)
BET: UNDER 19.5 GAMES PLAYED (-125)

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More betting & tennis coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Jets Breece Hall
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Ten sleepers poised to make a splash for fantasy managers in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano
Former Raider Vann McElroy talks about the tragedy in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas
Play
NFL

Former Raiders Star Vann McElroy on Uvalde, His Hometown

On May 24, the former Raider and retired sports agent was just another stunned citizen with deep, lasting ties to a community that would never be the same.

By Albert Breer
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the second half of game one of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Warriors Have Never Been Rocked Like This

Boston seized a win to open the NBA Finals and put Golden State in the rarest of situations.

By Howard Beck
Jun 2, 2022; National Harbor, MD, USA; Harini Logan, 14, competes in the finals during the final day of the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee..
More Sports

13-Year-Old Wins First-Ever Scripps Spelling Bee Tiebreaker

Harini Logan spelled 21 words correctly during a 90-second spell-off, winning by six.

By Associated Press
Jeff Van Gundy before an NBA game.
Play
NBA

JVG Says He Didn’t Test Positive for COVID-19, But Missed Game 1

Van Gundy hopes to be back in the booth for Game 2 of the NBA Finals series on Sunday.

By Wilton Jackson
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7)
Play
Extra Mustard

Nets’ Kevin Durant Tweets Reaction on Game 1 of NBA Finals

The former Warriors star: “High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen.”

By Wilton Jackson
Celtics forward Al Horford pumps his fist during Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Celtics’ Resilience Shines Through in Stunning Game 1 Comeback

Stephen Curry was excellent, and Jayson Tatum wasn’t. But Boston relied on its depth to spring a late charge and take Game 1 from the Warriors.

By Chris Mannix
Al Horford celebrates in Game 1 of the Finals vs. the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Celtics Roar Back in Fourth Quarter to Steal Game 1 vs. Warriors

Boston outscored Golden State 40–13 in the fourth to secure the comeback victory.

By Wilton Jackson