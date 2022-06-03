The future of women’s tennis will be on display Saturday at Roland Garros as 18-year-old American Coco Gauff takes on the current world number one, Iga Swiatek in the women’s final at the French Open. The 21-year-old from Poland has taken the tennis world by storm, winning 34 straight matches to tie Serena Williams’s unbeaten streak in 2013. She has been simply dominant on clay, winning 15 straight on the surface. When she takes the court on Saturday (9 a.m. ET) at Roland Garros, she will be listed as a massive favorite (-700) at SI Sportsbook to dispatch Gauff (+500).

Latest French Open odds from SI Sportsbook

Susan Mullane/USA Today network

These two players have faced each other twice before with Swiatek winning both times. Both players have improved significantly since their last match this year in Miami and Gauff has shown that playing on clay is not an issue for her, following up last year’s quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros and winning six straight matches this year without dropping a set.



When deciding how to wager this matchup, I am factoring in experience and Swiatek’s recent stretch of dominance. Gauff will be a star for years to come but unfortunately she is running into the Polish buzzsaw on Saturday, and I think Swiatek makes quick work of Gauff on Saturday. The moneyline is obviously too chalky to bet, so I am looking at two prop wagers here. On one hand you have the Total Games Played line set at 19.5 juiced to the under at (-125). On the other you have The Game Spread set at -5.5 in favor of Swiatek at (133). I like either of these bets but with a slightly better price on Games Played Prop here. Swiatek won their match earlier this year 6-3, 6-1. If Swiatek wins in straight sets here, Gauff would need to win fewer than seven total games to hit this prop.



PICK TO WIN: SWIATEK (-700)

BET: UNDER 19.5 GAMES PLAYED (-125)

