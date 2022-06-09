Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Celtics Dominate Warriors in the Paint to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals 116-100
Celtics Dominate Warriors in the Paint to take Game 3 of the NBA Finals 116-100

Celtics Now Heavy Favorites to Win NBA Title

The Celtics are now heavy favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NBA title following their Game 3 win over the Warriors that gave them a 2-1 series lead.

There’s a new favorite to win the NBA Finals—again.

The Celtics took over as heavy title favorites following their 116-100 victory against the Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each had 20 points in the win, which put Boston up 2-1 in the series and brought their championship odds to -222 on SI Sportsbook.

Bet on the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Golden State’s championship odds fell to +180 as the team faces its second deficit of the Finals. The most likely series score on SI Sportsbook is a 4-2 Celtics win (+175), followed by 4-3 Warriors (+300).

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites for Friday’s Game 4 at TD Garden.

Bet on the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook!

Bet on the NBA Finals at SI Sportsbook!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Boston opened the series as +130 underdogs, while Golden State was a -161 favorite. That shifted after the Celtics stole Game 1 in San Francisco, 120-108. The C’s moved to -175 favorites and the Dubs’ odds shifted to +140. After the Warriors rebounded in Game 2 with a 107-88 victory, they reclaimed their title favorite status (-118), which they had held since midway through the first round of the postseason.

Even though a clear favorite has emerged to take the series, the Finals MVP race is still very much wide open. Tatum is an even-money favorite to win the award.

Steph Curry isn’t far behind at +175 odds, and he’s the clear winner if the Warriors rally. Behind them is Brown at +300 odds, a potential value bet—his numbers through three games are on par with Tatum’s and he led the team in scoring in Game 3.

Boston will be installed as prohibitive favorites with a win in Game 4 to go up 3-1. If Golden State evens the series Friday, another dramatic odds shift may be in order as two of the three remaining games will be played at the Chase Center.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
Belmont Betting Profiles
American League Awards Odds
National League Awards Odds
Fantasy/Betting Impact: Angels Fire Joe Maddon
NBA Finals Betting Preview
NBA Finals MVP Betting Primer
NBA Finals Best Bets
Avalanche Favored to Win Stanley Cup
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
2022 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Warriors Final Dreams Rest on Steph’s Foot

Fantasy/Betting
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

YOU MAY LIKE

Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Year
Soccer

Salah, Kerr Win PFA Player of the Year Awards

The Liverpool and Chelsea stars were recognized by their peers for their sensational seasons.

By Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1)
Extra Mustard

Fields Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice at Wrigley Field

The 23-year-old played baseball in high school, but gave up the sport to focus on his football career.

By Madison Williams
stephen curry (2)
Play
NBA

Steph Curry on Game 4 Availability: ‘I’m Gonna Play’

Curry did not play in the final minutes of Game 3, a 116-100 Golden State loss.

By Nick Selbe
Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan unveils the new Charlotte Hornets logo at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena.
NBA

Rare Jordan Memorabilia Stolen in Chicago Store Burglary

The stolen 1986 Jordan rookie card was worth $25,000 according to the store’s owner.

By Wilton Jackson
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts towards an official after a foul in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Draymond Green Says He Won’t Stop Recording His Podcast

He had a message for anyone saying he shouldn’t record his podcast after each game.

By Joseph Salvador
2022 Monaco Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
Formula1

Sebastian Vettel Feels F1 Would Welcome An Openly Gay Driver

The four-time world champion also addressed Formula One racing in countries with questionable human rights records and laws.

By Madeline Coleman
Tom Brady has won 32 of 35 games against the Bills, the Buccaneers’ Week 14 opponent. Syndication The Indianapolis Star (© Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Responds to Dolphins Ownership Speculation

Brady recently signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join Fox Sports following his retirement from the NFL.

By Mike McDaniel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bruce Arians on the bench in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Responds to Rumors About Bruce Arians Relationship

Rumors arose in the offseason that the relationship had soured between the quarterback and his former coach.

By Mike McDaniel