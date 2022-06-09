Celtics Now Heavy Favorites to Win NBA Title

There’s a new favorite to win the NBA Finals—again.

The Celtics took over as heavy title favorites following their 116-100 victory against the Warriors in Game 3 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each had 20 points in the win, which put Boston up 2-1 in the series and brought their championship odds to -222 on SI Sportsbook.

Golden State’s championship odds fell to +180 as the team faces its second deficit of the Finals. The most likely series score on SI Sportsbook is a 4-2 Celtics win (+175), followed by 4-3 Warriors (+300).

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites for Friday’s Game 4 at TD Garden.

Boston opened the series as +130 underdogs, while Golden State was a -161 favorite. That shifted after the Celtics stole Game 1 in San Francisco, 120-108. The C’s moved to -175 favorites and the Dubs’ odds shifted to +140. After the Warriors rebounded in Game 2 with a 107-88 victory, they reclaimed their title favorite status (-118), which they had held since midway through the first round of the postseason.

Even though a clear favorite has emerged to take the series, the Finals MVP race is still very much wide open. Tatum is an even-money favorite to win the award.

Steph Curry isn’t far behind at +175 odds, and he’s the clear winner if the Warriors rally. Behind them is Brown at +300 odds, a potential value bet—his numbers through three games are on par with Tatum’s and he led the team in scoring in Game 3.

Boston will be installed as prohibitive favorites with a win in Game 4 to go up 3-1. If Golden State evens the series Friday, another dramatic odds shift may be in order as two of the three remaining games will be played at the Chase Center.

