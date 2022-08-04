Raiders-Jaguars Preseason Hall of Fame Game Betting Breakdown

Skip to main content
The NFL preseason begins Thursday with the favored Raiders battling the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game.

Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Raiders and Jaguars kick off the 2022 NFL season Aug. 4 at 8 p.m ET in the annual Hall of Fame Game. Sure, it’s “preseason,” but considering the Super Bowl was six months ago it’s refreshing nonetheless to get NFL action back on TV.

Both Jacksonville and Las Vegas have new head coaches making their debuts.

Fans will get their first glimpse of Josh McDaniels, the former Patriots' offensive coordinator, walking the sidelines draped in Raiders apparel, while Doug Pederson, former Eagles head coach, will stalk the sidelines in Jaguars gear.

Jul 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels watches a play during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

While fans may see new coaches, they may not see new players.

Davante Adams signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders this offseason after being acquired in a trade with the Packers, and is listed as the fourth wide receiver and 11th player overall on Sports Illustrated’s fantasy football cheatsheet.

The team has yet to announce if Adams or quarterback Derek Carr will be in action. Even if they do play, it likely won’t be for more than a series or two.

The Jaguars already announced that second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and sophomore running back Travis Etienne will not suit up for the game. Jake Luton is expected to start at quarterback for the Jaguars.

SI Sportsbook lists the Raiders as 2.5-point favorites over the Jaguars and the game features an over/under of 30.5 points. Las Vegas is listed as -143 favorites on the moneyline, while Jacksonville sits at plus-money odds +120. 

The rest of the NFL starts its preseason games as early as Aug. 11. The NFL regular season starts Sept. 8 with a battle between the defending Super Bowl champion Rams and the 2023 Super Bowl favorite Bills.

