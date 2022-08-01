Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
5 Things To Keep In Mind When You Want To Bet On MLB
5 Things To Keep In Mind When You Want To Bet On MLB

Massachusetts Lawmakers Agree to Legalize Sports Betting

Massachusetts is poised to become the 31st state to legalize sports betting once Governor Charlie Baker signs the bill.

The Massachusetts Sports Betting Conference Committee reached an agreement early Monday morning that would legalize betting on collegiate and professional sports in the state.

Speaker Ron Mariano tweeted the news at 5:10 a.m. and said he’s proud of the agreement that will bring the “immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry” to Massachusetts. Mariano thanked other lawmakers in his tweet, as well as his colleagues in the Senate for “recognizing the incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents.”


The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Charlie Baker—he has 10 days to sign it into law or reject it.

According to CBS Boston’s Jon Keller, sports betting in the state could be in place in a matter of weeks. That time frame is of great importance with the college football season beginning later this month, Aug. 27, and the NFL season kicking off Sep. 7.

Place Your Bets at SI Sportsbook

Fenway Park
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Anyone 21 years of age and older will be able to bet in Massachusetts under the law with a 15% tax on in-person wagers and 20% on mobile bets, according to CBS Boston. The application fee for casinos, slot parlors and race tracks to acquire a sports betting license is $5 million and there will also be seven mobile betting platform licenses up for grabs.

Betting on Massachusetts colleges and universities will not be allowed with the exception being competition in a postseason tournament, such as March Madness.

Sports betting is already legal in 30 states and Washington D.C., so Massachusetts could become the 31st state to legalize the industry. Statistics from June show New York’s reported sports betting handle led the country, surpassing $1 billion again.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting and Fantasy:
Super Bowl Odds
Celtics Emerge as Title Favorites
Buccaneers Over/Under
Mattress Mack’s Huge Bet
June Betting Recap
ACC Betting Preview
SI Fantasy Draft Kit
Bold Fantasy Predictions

Fantasy/Betting
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities.
Play
NFL

Watson Ruling Includes Mandate About Massages, per Report

The Browns quarterback must receive all massages from team therapists.

By Mike McDaniel4 hours ago
Cesc Fàbregas signing for Como
Play
Soccer

World Cup Winner Cesc Fabregas Joins Serie B Side Como

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star heads to Italy’s second division on a free transfer after three seasons with Monaco.

By Associated Press4 minutes ago
josh hader
MLB

Brewers Trade Closer Josh Hader to Padres, per Report

San Diego will send four players to Milwaukee in exchange for the All-Star closer.

By Nick Selbe10 minutes ago
LIV-golf
Extra Mustard

LIV Golf Draws Much Attention, Little Viewership

Golf fans don’t seem that interested in actually watching the LIV events

By Jimmy Traina32 minutes ago
Orlando Brown Jr. lines up for a play in front of Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs season-opening game against Cleveland
NFL

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. to Report to Training Camp, per Report

Brown will reportedly play under the franchise tag in 2022.

By Mike McDaniel34 minutes ago
joe musgrove
MLB

Padres, Musgrove Agree to $100 Million Extension, per Report

Musgrove, 29, made his first All-Star team this season.

By Nick Selbe36 minutes ago
Iyo Sky, Bayley and Dakota Kai entering at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

‘SummerSlam’ Was Just the Start of WWE’s Fascinating Next Era

Paul Levesque didn’t reinvent the wheel with his first pay-per-view at the helm, but time will tell how the company’s television product changes with him in charge.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer39 minutes ago
England celebrates its European title
Soccer

England Celebrates Euro Title in Trafalgar Square, Speaking of Legacy

In soccer-mad England, which sees itself as the home of the world’s game, women and girls finally have a team full of heroes who look like them.

By Associated Press52 minutes ago