MLB Trade Deadline Roundup: Juan Soto Not the Only Big Move
MLB Trade Deadline Roundup: Juan Soto Not the Only Big Move

New York Yankees Are World Series Favorites Following MLB Trade Deadline

The Yankees are slight favorites over the Dodgers at SI Sportsbook to win the World Series following the MLB trade deadline.

The MLB trade deadline promised to be big and it certainly delivered.

Now that the dust has settled, so have the futures. Here’s where the World Series odds stand at SI Sportsbook.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with teammate DJ LeMahieu after a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in New York.

Yankees +300
Dodgers +333
Astros +400
Mets +550
Padres +900
Braves +1000
Blue Jays +1300
Brewers +2500
Mariners +3000
Cardinals +3000
White Sox +3500
Twins +3500
Rays +4000
Phillies +5000
Guardians +6000
Red Sox +9000
Giants +15000

The Yankees (+300), after adding starting pitcher Frankie Montas and outfielder Andrew Benintendi, are now the favorites for the World Series, moving ahead of the Dodgers, who were leading the field going into the trade deadline.

The Dodgers fell only slightly—from +300 to +333—and remain the NL pennant favorites (+160) despite making no big moves at the deadline.

The Astros remained at +400 odds after adding first baseman/designated hitter Trey Mancini, catcher Christian Vazquez and lefty reliever Will Smith.

The Mets‘ odds bumped slightly to +550 from +600 after adding complementary pieces at the deadline while welcoming back ace Jacob deGrom from the IL.

The Braves surprisingly dipped to +1000 odds after entering the deadline with +900 odds, even with their surprise buzzer-beating acquisition of closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels. I really like this value for the defending World Series champions.

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto watches a baseball game from the dugout during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Washington.
The biggest move—you guessed it—comes for the Padres.

After one of the biggest blockbuster trades, acquiring both Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals in addition to one of the elite closers in Josh Hader and a good utility player in Brandon Drury, the Padres jumped up to 9-1 odds after entering the week at +1400 odds, surpassing the reigning World Series champion Braves.

With Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to return soon from the IL and Padres pitching starting to settle into a groove, San Diego certainly looks to be a team in contention.

A lineup that includes Soto, Bell, Machado and Tatis should not be ignored and they are still good value at +900 odds.

But, of course, their playoff route likely involves the NL East runner-up between the Braves and Mets and then the 70-win Dodgers.

The Dodgers currently hold an 11.5 game lead on the Padres in the NL West and Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball entering Wednesday.

Though the Padres are +900 to win it all, they are +2500 to win the division. The Padres will likely be a wild card team and they entered Wednesday with the second wild card spot and 3.5 games ahead of the seventh-place team.

 Meanwhile, the Brewers’, Mariners' and Phillies' odds dipped despite the Mariners adding Luis Castillo and the Phillies acquiring David Robertson and Noah Syndergaard. The Brewers sent Hader to the Padres in a move that more helped their farm system.

The Twins improved slightly to +3500 odds with the acquisitions of starter Tyler Mahle and relievers Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez.

