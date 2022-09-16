Week 3 College Football Lines, Odds and Bets

Week 3 of college football features all five top-ranked teams in action. Bettors find No. 1 Georgia (-24.5), No. 2 Alabama (-49.5), No. 3 Ohio State (-31.5), No. 4 Michigan (-47.5) and No. 5 Clemson (-33.5) all expected to dominate Saturday.

Despite dropping behind Georgia in the AP Poll, Alabama (+175) remains ahead of the Bulldogs (+200) in the championship futures market at SI Sportsbook. The two SEC powers plus Ohio State are the only teams listed with single-digit odds.

Respected money returned to its winning ways last week by posting a 2-1-1 against the spread (ATS) record. The information still has ground to make up to get the overall ATS mark back into the black. However, as we know, it is still very early in the season and three plays stand out Saturday as solid investment opportunities.

Let’s drive into what’s on tap for Saturday.

Bet on College Football at SI Sportsbook

Marco Garcia/AP

Spread: Western Kentucky +7 (-118) | Indiana -7 (-110)

Moneyline: WKU (+200) | IU (-300)

Total: 61.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: WKU 45% | IU 55%

Game Info: Sept. 17, 2022 | 12 p.m. ET | BTN

Editor’s Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has held steady since opening with Indiana as a seven-point home favorite against Western Kentucky.

Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed has impressed through two games, throwing seven touchdowns in the club’s back-to-back victories.

Reed will now face a Hooiser defense that has surrendered 778 yards of total offense, as well as five passing touchdowns, in their first two games. Indiana beat Illinois, 23-20, in Week 0 as a one-point home favorite, but failed to cover the 24.5-point spread in last week’s 35-22 home win over Idaho.

These two clubs met last season, with Indiana pulling out a 33-31 win but failing to cover the 9.5-point spread. Expect the Hilltoopers to not only cover both ends of the home-and-home against the number, but also potentially pull off the outright upset. Respected money in Las Vegas is grabbing the points with one of the best live underdogs on the Saturday slate.

BET: Western Kentucky +7 (-118)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Tulane +14 (-110) | Kansas State -14 (-118)

Moneyline: TUL (-450) | KST (-752)

Total: 47.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TUL 25% | KST 75%

Game Info: Sept. 17, 2022 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Editor’s Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has dropped significantly since opening with Kansas State as a 18-point home favorite against Tulane to the Wildcats now favored by 14 points. We are witnessing reverse steam at SI Sportsbook as although they possess significant liability on Kansas State, they have instead dropped the opening line four points.

Tulane has looked outstanding thus far, outscoring their first two opponents by a combined score of 94-10. Junior quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 482 yards and five touchdowns while leading a Green Wave offense that is averaging 177.5 rushing yards per game and has tallied eight rushing touchdowns.

Kansas State has also looked solid, beating South Dakota and Missouri by an average margin of 31 points per victory. Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez has been efficient, throwing for 154 yards while adding another 91 rushing yards on the ground. The Wildcats, as expected, are led by junior running back Deuce Vaughn, who has rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

The Green Wave are 4-0 ATS in their last four games (including last season) and bettors can expect that streak to continue with two-touchdowns worth of points.

BET: Tulane +14 (-110)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Mississippi State -2 (-118) | LSU +2 (-110)

Moneyline: MSU (-130) | LSU (+110)

Total: 53 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: MSST 52% | LSU 48%

Game Info: Sept. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN

Editor’s Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has bounced around since opening with Mississippi State as a three-point road favorite against LSU to the Bulldogs now with only a two-point demand.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 ATS after beating both Arizona and Memphis by an average of 24 points per victory. Quarterback Will Rogers has been sensational for the Bulldogs, throwing for the second-most touchdowns (nine) in the country.

The Tigers beat Southern, 65-17, as 44.5-point home favorites, rebounding after being upset, 24-23, by Florida State as four-point favorites in their season opener.

LSU is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings with Mississippi State, but the two clubs have combined for a 5-5 ATS mark over the span. The Bulldogs will have revenge on their minds after losing, 28-25, at home last season to LSU.

Despite earning the first win of the Brian Kelly era, respected money is fading LSU. Beating up an FCS team last weekend is not enough to move the needle here. Expert the Bulldogs to remain perfect both straight-up and against the number on the young season after going into Baton Rouge and getting it done Saturday night.

BET: Mississippi State moneyline (-130)

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football: 4-7-1 ATS

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 14-12 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 32-21 ATS

***

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and College Football:

• Week 2 Perfect 10 Lines

• Week 2 Player Props

• Week 1 Betting Recap

• AL MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year Odds

• NL MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year Odds

• Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• Mario Cristobal’s Mission