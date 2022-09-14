After a great start to the season, the Lions star receiver is among the top start 'ems in Week 2.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson at Eagles (MNF)

2. Cooper Kupp vs. Falcons

3. Davante Adams vs. Cardinals

4. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Cowboys

5. Stefon Diggs vs. Titans

6. Tyreek Hill at Ravens

7. Mike Evans at Saints

8. A.J. Brown vs. Vikings (MNF)

9. Deebo Samuel vs. Seahawks

10. Michael Pittman Jr. at Jaguars



Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 2 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): St. Brown had a great start to his second NFL season, scoring 20.4 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He has now scored 20-plus points in five of his last six games, making him a virtual must-start when the Lions face the Commanders. Their defense allowed 40.2 fantasy points to Jaguars wide receivers last week, including Christian Kirk (17.7).

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Start ‘Em

Courtland Sutton vs. Texans (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton scored a modest 11.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Seahawks, while teammate Jerry Jeudy went off for 20.2. I still prefer the former this week, as he'll face a Texans defense that allowed 27.1 fantasy points to Michael Pittman (82.2% routes out wide) last week. Sutton, who lined up wide on 81% of his snaps last week, should find greater success.

Gabriel Davis vs. Titans (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Davis found the end zone in the season opener in Los Angeles, and he's now scored five times in his last six regular-season games dating back to last season. If we include the playoffs, it rises to 10 touchdowns in his last eight games. He should be considered a solid No. 2 fantasy wideout against the Titans, who struggle to stop enemy wideouts.

Christian Kirk vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a start 'em last week, Kirk caught six of 12 targets for 117 yards in a loss to the Commanders. He'll be in the flex conversation against the Colts for no reason other than the sure volume of targets he received in an offense that figures to throw the ball a lot (game script). The Colts also allowed 15.2 PPR points to Brandin Cooks in their season opener.

Adam Thielen at Eagles (Mon. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC): Thielen was a major dud last week, scoring just 6.6 fantasy points in a win over the Packers. The good news is that he played 95.2% of the snaps and ran 33 routes, which tied superstar Justin Jefferson for the team lead. I’d forget last week’s stinker and flex him in what could be a high-scoring game in Philadelphia (SI Sportsbook O/U 51.5) on Monday.

More Starts

• Mike Williams at Chiefs (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Terry McLaurin at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Marquise Brown at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

• Christian Kirk at Jaguars ($5,700)

• Tyler Boyd vs. Cowboys ($5,400)

• Jahan Dotson at Lions ($4,200)

Week 2 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Darnell Mooney at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Mooney was on a milk carton in the season opener, as he caught one pass on three targets and scored 1.8 points. There’s nowhere to go but up from that low total, but I’m not sure how high he can go against the Packers. Their defense should be motivated at Lambeau after being whipped by Justin Jefferson and the Vikings, so temper your expectations.

Gail Burton/AP

Sit ‘Em

Rashod Bateman vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bateman had a nice stat line last week against the Jets, posting a touchdown and 13.9 fantasy points. He does have a much tougher matchup this week, as the Dolphins have allowed the fewest points to wide receivers since Week 12, 2021. What's more, the position has 53 catches and found the end zone just once during that seven-game stretch.

Tyler Lockett vs. at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lockett put up a stinker in his first game (AW – After Russell), catching three passes on four targets against Denver. What’s worrisome is that this was a game where Geno Smith played well. Imagine what happens when he implodes? The Niners haven't had the best pass defense since 2021, but I see Nick Bosa and crew pressuring Smith often.

Robert Woods at Bills (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Woods was listed as a sit 'em last week, and he failed to score even three points in a loss to the Giants. I'd keep him on the sidelines this week, as the veteran faces a tough Bills defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers (26.2 PPG). While this is a revenge game, I'd still beware of Woods in this important AFC battle.

Robbie Anderson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Anderson was a hot name off the waiver wire this week after his 21.2-point performance against the Browns. I'd worry about chasing the fantasy points, as most of his points came on a 75-yard touchdown catch. He'll also face a Giants defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in their last eight contests.

More Sits

• Drake London at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Corey Davis at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Chase Claypool vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• CeeDee Lamb at Bengals ($6,900)

• Diontae Johnson vs. Patriots ($5,800)

• Tyler Lockett at 49ers ($5,600)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!