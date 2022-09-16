NFL Week 2 Player Props to Target

Week 1 was a wild one! I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

We hit three of our five player props last Sunday, with one of them paying plus-money. Jonathan Taylor topped 96.5 rushing yards against the Texans, Rashod Bateman used a long touchdown to clear 45.5 receiving yards against the Jets and Kyler Murray tossed more than 1.5 touchdowns against the Chiefs.

With Week 1 completed and Week 2 underway, let’s dive into Sunday’s action. Here are six player props on SISB that I am eyeing up for this weekend.

The Texans allowed 350 yards last week to Matt Ryan, who finished with the second-most passing yards in Week 1. Meanwhile, despite losing Monday to the Seahawks, Russell Wilson threw for 340 yards and finished with the third-most passing yards, 11th-best completion rate (69%) and 11th-best passer rating (101.3).

I’m betting that after bungling the end of the game with a 64-yard missed field goal attempt, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is going to let Russ loose. With receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and running back Javonte Williams as his new weapons, there’s no reason why Russ can’t surpass this passing prop.

Michael Pittman saw 13 targets for nine catches, 121 yards and a score last week versus the Texans—and what’s more? He saw a whopping 26.5% target share for the Colts and ranked 10th among all wideouts in air yards in Week 1. There’s no question who the alpha is in Indianapolis. This week, they face a Jaguars team that yielded four touchdowns and 153 yards to Commanders receivers last Sunday.

These props always look so high, but Cooper Kupp crushes them each time. Well, almost. He has surpassed this mark in 17 of his last 19 games. The last time he didn’t have at least 93 yards was Week 5 in 2021 - and he had 92. It’s clear Kupp is always Matthew Stafford’s first read and Kupp is elite. He had 128 yards and a touchdown last week and the Rams now face a Falcons team that surrendered the most yards to receivers in Week 1 (257). If Jarvis Landry can do it, Kupp can too.

One of the most interesting Monday was how much receiving work Williams saw. It’s clearly still a split backfield in Denver with Melvin Gordon receiving 12 carries to Williams’s seven, but Williams was the most-targeted Broncos receiver. Williams’s 12 targets were nearly equal to the targets for Juedy and Sutton combined (14). He finished with 11 catches for 65 yards, which is triple this prop.

Both Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey should have big days in this Giants-Panthers matchup, but I am targeting this prop for the value. The Giants allowed two receiving touchdowns to Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard last weekend - much to the chagrin of those who had a Derrick Henry touchdown prop- and I can easily see CMC being on the receiving end of a score this weekend. It pays double what the rushing touchdown prop pays, and I’m willing to take the gamble.

The Cardinals allowed 132 yards and two touchdowns to Travis Kelce last week, while Darren Waller racked up 79 yards on four catches versus the Chargers. Yes, this could be a Hunter Renfrow game and it’s always going to be a Davante Adams game, but with the 51.5 implied points total—the second-highest of the week at SI Sportsbook—Waller should get a decent piece of the pie.

