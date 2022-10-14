UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

After a week off, the UFC returns to its home at the APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night for a featherweight bout in the main event with title implications in the 125-pound division. Alexa Grasso (-225) is the favorite on SI Sportsbook as she squares off against Viviane Araújo (+190). The winner of this fight puts themselves in position for a shot at Valentina Shevchenko's belt. Grasso is undefeated since moving into this division, while her opponent in Araújo is coming off a big win in August against Andrea Lee.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas NV



Prelims (4 p.m. ET)

Mike Jackson (+500) vs. Pete Rodriguez (-700)

Tatsuro Taira (-250) vs. CJ Vergara (+205)

Piera Rodriguez (-170) vs. Sam Hughes (+140)

Joanderson Brito (-400) vs. Lucas Alexander (+310)

Nick Maximov (-135) vs. Jacob Malkoun (+110)

Raphael Assunção (+310) vs. Victor Henry (-400)

Mana Martinez (-155) vs. Brandon Davis (+130)



Main Card (7 p.m. ET)

Misha Cirkunov (+175) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-215)

Jordan Wright (+175) vs. Duško Todorović (-215)

Cub Swanson (+175) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-215)

Alexa Grasso (-225) vs. Viviane Araújo (+190)

SI MMA writer Justin Barrasso:

It has been a long time coming for Alexa Grasso. Seven years ago, she looked like the next big thing when she put on a masterful striking performance against Mizuki Inoue, but she has not generated enough momentum. Perhaps that will change on Saturday.



If Grasso is victorious against Viviane Araujo, especially in a convincing manner, she should be next in line for reigning champ Valentina Shevchenko.



BET: Grasso via DEC +120

SI Producer Doug Vazquez:

The main event of this card has Fight of the Night potential, in my opinion. This is a very interesting clash of styles, with Grasso known for her striking while the BJJ black belt in Araújo is known as the better grappler. Grasso is not necessarily known for her takedown defense, so I am sure she focused heavily in this camp on that aspect of her game. If she can keep this fight in the middle of the Octagon, I think her boxing is just too much for Araújo to contend with. I do, however, see the potential that this fight goes to the judges and Grasso comes away with the decision.



BET: Grasso via DEC +120

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

I am interested in the Tetsuya Tairo-Cj Vergara match as Tairo looks to get his second win in the UFC. Both men do not normally leave it up to the judges, and I expect Tairo to get the finish. Tairo's striking is very clean, and he uses it to complement his ground game well. Vergara has won a good portion of his matches from finishes, and I believe Tairo's striking and distance management will force a then-frustrated Vergara to abandon his game plan and sell out, which will leave a wide opening for Tairo. I think Tairo gets the knockdown and finishes CJ Vergara by submission.



BET: Tairo via SUB +350

