Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The reeling Jaguars are home favorites against the surging Giants in Week 7.

Bettors learned once again in Week 6 how unpredictable the NFL can be on any given Sunday. Six underdogs not only covered against the spread (ATS) but also pulled the straight-up (SU) upset.

Among those underdogs to emerge victorious on Sunday were the red-hot Giants. Big Blue upset the Ravens, 24-20, as 5.5-point home underdogs.

New York will put its three-game winning streak on the line in Week 7 against a struggling Jacksonville squad. After starting 2-1 with upset wins over the Colts and ChargersTrevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have dropped three consecutive games, including last Sunday’s road setback against the Colts.

Giants vs. Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: NY Giants (+140) | Jacksonville (-167)
Spread: NYG +3.5 (-118) | JAX -3.5 (+100)
Point Total: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Giants Straight-Up Record: 5-1
Giants Against The Spread Record: 5-1

Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 2-4
Jaguars Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Odds and Betting Insights

The Giants, who have won three straight games, are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL with 5-1 SU and ATS marks. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are a paltry 3-11 ATS (21%) over their last 14 games dating back to last season. 

Brian Daboll’s club has thrived this season as an underdog. The Giants have received points from oddsmakers in five of six games and have rewarded bettors with a lucrative 4-1 ATS record in said games. New York lands as one of the best underdog values in the Perfect 10 contest against a Jaguars team that is a disappointing 4-9 ATS over their last 13 games at TIAA Bank Field.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

