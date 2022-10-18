Jets-Broncos Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Jets are easily the team that gets ‘no respect’ from oddsmakers this season. Despite Robert Saleh’s crew ‘taking receipts’ and winning four of their first six games, New York has been installed as underdogs for the seventh straight game this season.



The Jets were the second-biggest underdog to win both against the spread (+7.5) and on the moneyline (+315) on the Week 6 betting board, after upsetting Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field.



The Jets, who are a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS on the road, will try and extend their dominance away from MetLife Stadium.



After losing to AFC West foe Los Angeles on Monday Night football, Russell Wilson and the Broncos who lost three consecutive games both SU and ATS. Denver, who is 0-3 ATS at Empower Field at Mile High this season, will find it hard to match up with the red-hot Jets.

Jets vs. Broncos Odds

Moneyline: NY Jets (+140) | Denver (-160)

Records: NYJ (4-2 SU; 4-2 ATS) | DEN (2-4 SU; 2-4 ATS)

Spread: NYJ +3 (-110) | DEN -3 (-110)

Total: 42.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 42.5 (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS



Bet on Jets-Broncos at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Jets have been underdogs in every game this season and they have emerged victorious in four of the contests. After last week’s massive upset win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers as 7.5-point underdogs, Zach Wilson is now 7-3 ATS (70%) over his last 10 starts.



Don’t look now, but the Jets are once again being placed in a position in which they have thrived this season - road underdogs. New York, who is a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS on the road this season, have been road warriors posting a 5-1 ATS record over their last six away from MetLife Stadium.



Denver, who lost 19-16 to the Chargers on Monday Night football, have been a solid team to fade at the betting counters after posting a disappointing 2-4 ATS mark on the season.



Dating back to 2008, the Broncos have dominated the Jets winning six of the last meeting both SU and ATS. However, that trend appears poised to be flipped in Week 7 with two teams trending in opposite directions.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 7 Perfect 10 Matchups

• NBA Championship Odds

• Phillies-Padres NLCS Odds

• NHL Championship Odds

• Week 7 Waiver Wire

• NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.