Lions-Bears Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bears are slight home favorites against the Lions in Week 10 in their NFC North battle.

Two NFC North rivals face off in Week 10 when Justin Fields and the Bears host Jared Goff and the Lions.

Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak in Week 9 with its 15-9 upset of the Packers as a four-point home underdog. Despite the win, the Lions are difficult for bettors to trust due to their recent 1-4 against the spread (ATS) mark.

The Bears are 3-2 ATS over their last five games and will lean heavily on the NFL’s best rushing attack that is averaging 195.4 rushing yards per game. Last week, Justin Fields set the NFL regular-season game rushing record by a quarterback after gaining 178 yards on the ground against the Dolphins.

After sweeping the season series last season, the Bears have now won seven of the last eight meetings against the Lion while posting a 5-3 ATS mark.

Lions vs. Bears Odds

Moneyline: DETROIT (+125) | CHICAGO (-150)

Spread: DET +2.5 (+100) | CHI -2.5 (-118)

Total: 48.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Lions Straight-Up Record: 2-6

Lions Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Bears Against The Spread Record: 4-4-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Despite a solid showing against the Packers, early wagering has strongly backed the Bears and is fading the Lions. Chicago opened as a one-point home favorite and is quickly approaching a full field goal demand.

On Sunday, the Bears will look to exploit the Lions 31st-ranked run defense surrendering 148.8 rushing yards per game. Chicago is 3-6-1 ATS over its last ten home games and needs more production from its passing game. The Bears rank 32nd in passing yards per game (125.7) and find a favorable matchup in Week 10 against a Lions defense that ranks 29th in passing yards allowed (268.5).

On the flip side, the Lions possess a solid running back tandem of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams and the dueo should find success against a porous Bears run defense ranked 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (147.2).

