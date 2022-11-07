Skip to main content
Houston Astros Win 2022 World Series
Houston Astros Win 2022 World Series

2023 MLB World Series Future Odds

The Dodgers are the early 2023 World Series favorites, followed by the newly crowned champion Astros.

It’s never too early to look for futures bet values!

Sportsbooks have already released odds for the 2023 MLB World Series champion and early odds have the current world champion Astros at 7-1 odds.

The Dodgers, who were eliminated in this year’s NLDS by the wild-card Padres are the favorites at +500 odds. Dave Roberts promised they’ll win next year and it seems the sportsbooks believe him. The Dodgers won 111 games this year on their way to a bad luck NLDS loss to their division rivals. Questions remain about a few free agents - most notably Trea TurnerClayton Kershaw and Craig Kimbrel - but the Dodgers have never been afraid to write a check. Expect Los Angeles to be sure to continue to shore up one of the deepest teams in baseball over the off-season.

Here is the complete list of early odds with the 2022 season now complete.

2023 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +500
Houston Astros +700
Atlanta Braves +800
Toronto Blue Jays +900
New York Yankees +900
New York Mets +1100
Philadelphia Phillies +1300
San Diego Padres +1400
Chicago White Sox +1400
St. Louis Cardinals +1700
Seattle Mariners +1800
Milwaukee Brewers +2200
Tampa Bay Rays +2200
Los Angeles Angels +2500
Boston Red Sox +3000
San Francisco Giants +3500
Cleveland Guardians +3500
Baltimore Orioles +3500
Minnesota Twins +4000
Texas Rangers +5000
Miami Marlins +5000
Detroit Tigers +5000
Arizona Diamondbacks +6500
Chicago Cubs +8000
Kansas City Royals +8000
Colorado Rockies +8000
Cincinnati Reds +10000
Washington Nationals +15000
Pittsburgh Pirates +15000
Oakland Athletics +15000

Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros holds the World Series trophy after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game six winning the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Dodgers and the Astros have earned their spots at the top of this list as baseball’s two powerhouses. I’ll be backing the Astros again at this value.

If you believe the Yankees will re-sign Aaron Judge, +900 odds look attractive for the Bombers. Speaking of Judge - expect whichever team signs him to jump up this board. The Giants, Dodgers and Mets ares rumored suitors.

Other free agents that could impact these odds include Jacob DeGromJustin Verlander, Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. I like the Mets and Steve Cohen’s checkbook at +1100 odds.

The Phillies, after falling two wins short of winning the World Series, present good value at +1300 odds. They should build on this year’s campaign in their second season with Rob Thomson and only need to make a few minor moves.

The Guardians at +3500 odds are a great long-shot value. The pesky team battled their way to the ALDS before being edged by the Yankees. With a lot of young players, the Guardians have the chance to take another step forward in 2023.

The Padres with Fernando Tatis Jr. returning to play alongside Juan Soto, the White Sox with a new manager, the Mariners with Julio Rodriguez and the Cardinals with a glut of young talent also all look attractive at their odds.

