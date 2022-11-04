2022-23 NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures
As the calendar flips to November and the leaves begin to fall, bettors find the start of NCAA basketball just days away.
Despite losing a ton of talent, oddsmakers now have Gonzaga (+900) listed as the favorites to win the 2023 national championship in Mark Few’s 24th season at Spokane.
Gonzaga is closely followed by a loaded Houston (+1000) squad, last year's runner-up North Carolina (+1100), Kentucky (+1200), as well as 2022 champion Kansas (+1200).
Despite the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (+1200) is expected to contend under new head coach Jon Scheyer.
Let's take a quick look at the top contenders and the odds for the 2023 NCAA championship futures market.
EARLY CONTENDERS
Gonzaga Bulldogs (+900)
Despite losing Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard to the NBA, oddsmakers have moved the Bulldogs to the top overall betting spot ahead of several other quality teams, trimming their opening odds from +1400 down to +900. It is hard to believe that Drew Timme can accomplish this task in his final season at Spokane.
Houston Cougars (+1000)
Houston enters the 2022 season with shorter odds than the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, and that is not a typo. The Cougars are stacked with returning talent while adding an influx of new players. Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser form one of the best backcourts in the nation.
North Carolina Tar Heels (+1100)
After reaching the national championship, expectations remain high for next season as the power rankings of oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Tar Heels as the third overall betting choice to win the national championship. Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis all return, and they get the nod with a +1100 value.
Duke Blue Devils (+1200)
Oddsmakers, who had Duke listed as the overall betting favorite back in April, have dropped the club down several spots in Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm, taking over for Coach K. Paolo Banchero, Wendall Moore, Trevor Keels and Mark Williams have all left from last year's club. However, Duke has the top-ranked incoming class for this season, which will give Scheyer a plethora of weapons to succeed in his rookie season at the helm.
Kansas Jayhawks (+1200)
The 2022 National Champion Jayhawks must find a way to replace their starting backcourt of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun and star big man David McCormack—leaving Bill Self to rely heavily on Jalen Wilson. Rock Chalk has one of the top incoming freshman classes, but a repeat seems like a stretch with so many new pieces.
Kentucky Wildcats (+1200)
John Calipari will need to rebound in 2023 after being upset by No. 15 Saint Peter's in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament as 18-point favorites. The value on the +1200 odds all hinges on whether or not last season's Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will be healthy enough to contribute major minutes as he battles a nagging knee injury.
ON THE MOVE
Creighton Bluejays (+2500)
One team that has received attention in the futures market is the Creighton Bluejays. Oddsmakers, after significant steam, have slashed their opening odds of +9000 down to +2500. Creighton returns last season's Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Adding former South Dakota State sharpshooter Baylor Scheierman in the transfer portal makes Greg McDermott's squad the team to beat in the Big East.
TEAM OPENING ODDS
Gonzaga +900
Houston +1000
UNC +1100
Kentucky +1200
Kansas +1200
Duke +1200
UCLA +1400
Arkansas +1400
Baylor +1800
Arizona +1800
Texas Tech +2500
Michigan +2500
Creighton +2500
Tennessee +2800
Villanova +2800
Texas +3300
Alabama +3500
Purdue +4000
UConn +5000
Illinois +5000
Oregon +5000
Virginia +5000
Michigan St +5000
Memphis +5000
Florida +5000
San Diego State +6000
USC +6000
TCU +6000
Ohio State +6000
Michigan State +8000
Texas A&M +7500
Florida State +7500
Iowa +7500
Xavier +10000
Notre Dame +10000
Louisville +10000
Providence +10000
Oklahoma +10000
Virginia Tech +10000
Wake Forest +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Seton Hall +10000
Syracuse +10000
Colorado +10000
Iowa State +10000
