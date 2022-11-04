2022-23 NCAA Men's College Basketball Betting Futures

As the calendar flips to November and the leaves begin to fall, bettors find the start of NCAA basketball just days away.



Despite losing a ton of talent, oddsmakers now have Gonzaga (+900) listed as the favorites to win the 2023 national championship in Mark Few’s 24th season at Spokane.



Gonzaga is closely followed by a loaded Houston (+1000) squad, last year's runner-up North Carolina (+1100), Kentucky (+1200), as well as 2022 champion Kansas (+1200).



Despite the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, Duke (+1200) is expected to contend under new head coach Jon Scheyer.



Let's take a quick look at the top contenders and the odds for the 2023 NCAA championship futures market.



EARLY CONTENDERS

Gonzaga Bulldogs (+900)

Despite losing Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard to the NBA, oddsmakers have moved the Bulldogs to the top overall betting spot ahead of several other quality teams, trimming their opening odds from +1400 down to +900. It is hard to believe that Drew Timme can accomplish this task in his final season at Spokane.



Houston Cougars (+1000)

Houston enters the 2022 season with shorter odds than the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, and that is not a typo. The Cougars are stacked with returning talent while adding an influx of new players. Jamal Shead and Marcus Sasser form one of the best backcourts in the nation.

North Carolina Tar Heels (+1100)

After reaching the national championship, expectations remain high for next season as the power rankings of oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook list the Tar Heels as the third overall betting choice to win the national championship. Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis all return, and they get the nod with a +1100 value.



Duke Blue Devils (+1200)

Oddsmakers, who had Duke listed as the overall betting favorite back in April, have dropped the club down several spots in Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm, taking over for Coach K. Paolo Banchero, Wendall Moore, Trevor Keels and Mark Williams have all left from last year's club. However, Duke has the top-ranked incoming class for this season, which will give Scheyer a plethora of weapons to succeed in his rookie season at the helm.



Kansas Jayhawks (+1200)

The 2022 National Champion Jayhawks must find a way to replace their starting backcourt of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun and star big man David McCormack—leaving Bill Self to rely heavily on Jalen Wilson. Rock Chalk has one of the top incoming freshman classes, but a repeat seems like a stretch with so many new pieces.



Kentucky Wildcats (+1200)

John Calipari will need to rebound in 2023 after being upset by No. 15 Saint Peter's in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament as 18-point favorites. The value on the +1200 odds all hinges on whether or not last season's Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe will be healthy enough to contribute major minutes as he battles a nagging knee injury.



ON THE MOVE

Creighton Bluejays (+2500)

One team that has received attention in the futures market is the Creighton Bluejays. Oddsmakers, after significant steam, have slashed their opening odds of +9000 down to +2500. Creighton returns last season's Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Adding former South Dakota State sharpshooter Baylor Scheierman in the transfer portal makes Greg McDermott's squad the team to beat in the Big East.

TEAM OPENING ODDS

Gonzaga +900

Houston +1000

UNC +1100

Kentucky +1200

Kansas +1200

Duke +1200

UCLA +1400

Arkansas +1400

Baylor +1800

Arizona +1800

Texas Tech +2500

Michigan +2500

Creighton +2500

Tennessee +2800

Villanova +2800

Texas +3300

Alabama +3500

Purdue +4000

UConn +5000

Illinois +5000

Oregon +5000

Virginia +5000

Michigan St +5000

Memphis +5000

Florida +5000

San Diego State +6000

USC +6000

TCU +6000

Ohio State +6000

Michigan State +8000

Texas A&M +7500

Florida State +7500

Iowa +7500

Xavier +10000

Notre Dame +10000

Louisville +10000

Providence +10000

Oklahoma +10000

Virginia Tech +10000

Wake Forest +10000

Wisconsin +10000

Seton Hall +10000

Syracuse +10000

Colorado +10000

Iowa State +10000

