SI Sportsbook Perfect 10: Week 10 Breakdown
NFL Week 10 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds

These 10 games are featured in the Week 10 SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest.

Oddsmakers believe home teams will dominate the NFL Week 10 slate as SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest features nine home teams as favorites.

Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for bettors through nine weeks (three international games) as home teams are just 73-59-1 (55.3%). Grabbing the points offered remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 76-54-6 (58.5%) against the spread (ATS) mark, while betting on the under has rewarded bettors with a 79-55-2 (59%) record.

After Monday night’s Ravens-Saints game went under the total of 46.5 points, the under on all nationally televised prime-time games now stands at 17-10-1 (63%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Texans vs. Giants

Records: HOU (1-6 SU; 4-3-1 ATS) | NYG (6-2 SU; 6-2 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: HOU +6.5 | NYG -6.5

Vikings vs. Bills

Records: MIN (7-1 SU; 3-4-1 ATS) | BUF (6-2 SU; 4-3-1 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIN +7.5 | BUF -7.5

Browns vs. Dolphins

Records: CLE (3-5 SU; 4-4 ATS) | MIA (6-3 SU; 4-5 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE +3.5 | MIA -3.5

Broncos vs. Titans

Records: DEN (3-5 SU; 3-5 ATS) | TEN (5-3 SU; 6-2 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN +2.5 | TEN -2.5

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Records: JAX (3-6 SU; 3-6 ATS) | KC (6-2 SU; 3-5 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: JAX +5.5 | KC -5.5

Lions vs. Bears

Records: DET (2-6 SU; 4-4 ATS) | CHI (3-6 SU; 4-4-1 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET +2.5 | CHI -2.5

Colts vs. Raiders

Records: IND (3-5-1 SU; 3-6 ATS) | LVR (2-6 SU; 3-5 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND +5.5 | LVR -5.5

Cardinals vs. Rams

Records: ARZ (3-6 SU; 4-5 ATS) | LAR (3-5 SU; 2-5-1 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ARZ + 3.5 | LAR -3.5

Cowboys vs. Packers

Records: DAL (6-2 SU; 6-2 ATS) | GB (3-6 SU; 3-6 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DAL -4.5 | GB +4.5

Chargers vs. 49ers

Records: LAC (5-3 SU; 5-3 ATS) | SF (4-4 SU; 4-4 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC +6.5 | SF -6.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

