The Buccaneers are searching for their third consecutive win when they head to Ohio this weekend to take on the Browns.

Tampa Bay is favored by a field goal in Cleveland and had a bye week to rest up following its trip back from Germany where it beat the Seahawks. The Browns return to First Energy Field for the first time since Halloween where they’ve posted a 2-3 record. They lost last week to the Bills in a game that was moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to the weather in Western New York.

Cleveland is near the bottom of the AFC playoff picture while Tampa Bay stands atop the NFC South, though at 5-5, it has the worst record of any division leader.

The Buccaneers barely have a positive point differential with the sixth-lowest scoring average (18.3 ppg) and the fifth-best scoring defense (18 ppg). Their entire offense relies on Tom Brady and the passing attack as the run game has been the worst in the league even with Week 10’s 105-yard outing from rookie Rachaad White. Brady ranks fourth in passing yards with 2,805 and a 14-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

As for the Browns, the backbone of their offense is the ground game. Nick Chubb ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards (923) and 16 of Cleveland’s 27 touchdowns have been rushing scores. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is coming off his best game of the season against the Bills in which he threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns—both season-highs. One of the more interesting storylines to follow so far this season has been wide receiver Amari Cooper’s home vs. away splits.The veteran pass catcher has 50 catches, 32 of which have come at home, 698 yards, with 453 produced in Cleveland and seven scores on the year, five of them in front of the home crowd.

Buccaneers vs. Browns Odds

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-138) | Cleveland (+115)

Spread: TB -3 (+105) | CLE +5.5 (-125)

Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Buccaneers Straight-Up Record: 5-5

Buccaneers Against The Spread Record: 3-6-1

Browns Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Browns Against The Spread Record: 4-6

Betting Insights and Trends

The Browns are 1-2 against the spread as a home underdog this season with one straight up win. The over is 7-2-1 in Cleveland games this season, and its games have gone over at the highest rate in the NFL. Only two Tampa Bay games have hit the over all year.

