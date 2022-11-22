Russell Wilson and the Broncos are a 2.5 point favorite as they head to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 12.

The Broncos travel to North Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 12 for a meeting between two of the worst teams in the NFL.

Denver and Carolina would both have top five draft picks if the season ended today, except the Broncos don’t own their 2023 first-round selection. They sent it to Seattle as part of the trade package that helped land quarterback Russell Wilson, whose struggles have been at the heart of this disappointing season that began with such high hopes.

The Panthers have been surprisingly decent at home with a 3-3 record at Bank of America Stadium, which is where all of their wins have come so far. Meanwhile, the Broncos are just 1-4 outside of Denver.

Broncos vs. Panthers Odds

Moneyline: Denver (-300) | Carolina (+240)

Spread: DEN -2.5 (-110) | CAR +2.5 (-110)

Total: 35 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

The league’s lowest-scoring offense belongs to the Broncos (14.7 ppg) and it almost makes up for its deficiencies on that side of the ball with the No. 3 scoring defense (17.1 ppg). Its offense managed just 16 points last week against the porous Raiders defense in an overtime loss. Wilson logged his third game of the season without a touchdown again in Week 11 and he has just seven on the year. The rushing attack for the Broncos isn’t much more effective and they just released Melvin Gordon, their leading rusher.

Unlike Denver, Carolina doesn’t have one side of the ball to tout as one of the best units in the league. It ranks in the bottom half of the league in points scored, points allowed and finished with a single field goal last week in a 10-point loss to the Ravens.

It may very well be Baker Mayfield under center once again for the Panthers when these teams take the field as PJ Walker works his way back from an ankle injury that held him out against Baltimore. Interim coach Steve Wilks will likely look to lean on running back D’Onta Foreman instead of letting Mayfield throw against Denver’s standout secondary. Foreman had a poor showing in Week 11 but has three 100-yard games to his name this season.

Broncos Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Broncos Against The Spread Record: 3-7

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 3-8

Panthers Against The Spread Record: 5-6

Odds and Betting Insights

The Broncos’ 3-7 mark against the spread is tied for the second-worst record in the NFL while the Panthers are 5-6 ATS and in a familiar position this week as a home underdog. They’ve gone 3-1 ATS when getting points in front of their home fans with three wins straight up.

The under has hit in Denver’s last six games and only one of its games have gone over all season.

