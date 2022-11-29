Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI Sportsbook has opened the line for the Tennessee Titans (7-4) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday in Philadelphia. The home team is favored by 5.5, and the game total has been set at 44.5.

This game sets up to be a fun one, with two run-first offenses duking it out. Both teams have rushed on 52% of plays this year while passing 48% of the time.

The Eagles remain alone atop the NFL with the best record and have succeeded in both the passing and run game. Mobile QB Jalen Hurts joins Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott for a most dominant run game that averages 162.5 yards per game (3rd). AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith also provide a threat for the passing game that has allowed the Eagles to average 5.8 yards per play and 27.5 points per game (3rd). The Titan's defense has been strong vs. the run, allowing only 84.5 rushing yards per game (3rd), but they have struggled vs. the pass, so expect the Eagles to put the ball in the air more often on Sunday. The Titans allow only 18.6 points per game this year (8th).

Moneyline: Titans (+250) | Eagles (-250)

Spread: Titans +5.5 (-110) | Eagles -5.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)



The Titans are 8-3 ATS.

The Eagles are 6-5 ATS.

The Titans are 4-1 as the underdog ATS.

The Eagles are 5-1 as the home favorite ATS.

Titans' games have gone over three times.

Eagles' games have gone over seven times.



The Titans have stud RB Derrick Henry and should be able to run him vs. this Eagles defense that has been strong vs. the pass but has allowed the sixth-most yards to opposing RBs across the past four contests. The Titans are averaging only 19 points per game this year and 5.3 yards per play, while the Eagles are allowing opponents only 19.6 (9th).

