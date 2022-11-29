Packers-Bears Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Packers are small road favorites against the Bears in Week 13 while both teams wait to see if their starting quarterbacks can play Sunday.

Injuries at the quarterback position for both teams dominate the headlines ahead of the NFC North showdown between the Packers and Bears in Week 13.

Green Bay is 1-8 straight-up (SU) and 2-7 against the spread (ATS) over its last nine games and has been a major fade of sharp money in Las Vegas this season. Aaron Rodgers, who has struggled this season, sustained a rib injury Sunday night against the Eagles, leaving his status in doubt in Week 13. If Rodgers is unable to go, Jordan Love would be in line to make his first start of the season.

The Packers beat the Bears, 27-10, back in Week 2 as 10.5-point home favorites and are 7-0 both SU and ATS against Chicago spanning the last seven meetings.

Chicago signal-caller Justin Fields suffered a shoulder dislocation in the road loss to the Falcons in Week 11 and missed last week’s loss to the Jets. Veteran Trevor Siemian was unable to help the club snap its four-game losing streak in Fields’s place and the team is now just 1-4 ATS over its last five contests.

The Bears are not a team to trust at home, posting a dismal 3-7-1 ATS (27.3%) mark over their last 11 games at Soldier Field.

Moneyline: GREEN BAY (-154) | CHICAGO (+130)

Spread: GB -2.5 (-125) | CHI +2.5 (+105)

Total: 42.5– Over: (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Packers Straight-Up Record: 4-8

Packers Against The Spread Record: 4-8

Bears Straight-Up Record: 3-9

Bears Against The Spread Record: 4-7–1

Bet on Packers-Bears at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Green Bay is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games and has struggled to find consistency on the offensive side of the ball. The Packers should be able to move the ball both in the air and on the ground against one of the NFL’s worst defenses. The Bears are surrendering the sixth-most points per game (25.4).

Player proposition bettors will likely target Aaron Jones and Christian Watson heavily in this matchup. Jones ranks eighth in the NFL in rushing yards (821) and is second among all running backs with four receiving touchdowns.

Chicago ranks 27th against the run, allowing 143.9 yards per game on the ground. Jones and AJ Dillion find a favorable matchup to score versus a Bears’ defense that has surrendered 15 total touchdowns to running backs.

Watson, who has battled injuries in his rookie season, has exploded in the last three games, hauling in 12 receptions for 265 yards and six touchdowns.

The loss of top wideout Darnell Mooney (ankle) for the remainder of the season leaves the Bears extremely thin on the offensive side of the ball. Cole Kmet, David Montgomery and Chase Claypool will see an uptick in their overall target share.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• U.S.-Iran Odds

• Week 13 Wavier Wire

• Week 13 Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.