Commanders-Giants Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The line has opened at SI Sportsbook for the Washington Commanders (7-5) vs. New York Giants (7-4) this Sunday afternoon. The division rivals will square off at MetLife Stadium with the Giants as home dogs as the Commanders are currently favored by -2.5. The game total has been set at 40.5

Both teams have a lot at stake as they are currently in the mix for a wild card spot in what has become the most competitive division in the NFL, the NFC East.

The Commanders will come to town with Taylor Heinicke at QB. Heinicke is 5-1 since taking over the starting job in Week 7. He'll be surrounded by talented and versatile weapons in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel and aided by a run game that has picked up steam lately with Brian Robinson Jr. rushing for his first 100 yards game last Sunday and Antonio Gibson contributing in both the running and passing game.

The Commanders are scoring an average of only 19.4 points per game this year (24th) while averaging only 4.9 yards per play. On the season, they have been more of a passing team, passing the ball on 54.4% of plays this year, but expect them to lean more on their growing ground game, which has been effective, as the Giants are allowing 139 rushing yards per game this year (27th) but have been better vs. the pass, allowing only 216 passing yards per game (15th).

The Commanders are 7-4-1 ATS.

The Giants are 8-3-0 ATS.

The Commanders are 4-2 ATS when away.

The Giants are 4-2 ATS when at home.

The Giants are 2-0 ATS when the home underdog.

Games have gone over only four times this year for each team.



The home dog Giants have been a pleasant surprise this year, exceeding all expectations, much like the Commanders. Daniel Jones has been a capable QB with rushing upside, but he has been limited by a lack of healthy receivers. Saquon Barkley has been excellent and fully healthy. The Giants score 20.5 points per game (22nd), while the Commanders allow opponents 19.7 points per game (10th). The Giants have averaged 5.1 yards per play this year and have run the ball 50.35% of the time.

