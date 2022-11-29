Skip to main content
MNF: Steelers Defeat Colts 24-17
MNF: Steelers Defeat Colts 24-17

Browns-Texans Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Five of the Texans’ last seven games have stayed under the total.

In this story:

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Odds for Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4–7) and the Houston Texans (1-9-1) have been released on SI Sportsbook.

The visiting Browns are favored by 7 in a game with an implied points total of 47.

Deshaun Watson is expected to return in what may also be considered a revenge game vs. his former team, the Houston Texans. After sitting out for the entire 2021 season, Watson is returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused the QB of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In his last full season, Watson led the league in passing yards, but he has not played pro football for more than a year and a half. The range of outcomes for this matchup is wide.

Cleveland has been successful vs. running the ball with Nick Chubb this year, rushing 47.1% of the time. In combination with Jacoby Brissett’s solid quarterback play and strong contributions from Amari Cooper and David Njoku, the Browns are averaging 5.6 yards per play and 23.9 points per game (11th).

Defensively, the Browns have been easy to beat, allowing 30 points per game (30th), mostly due to their poor run defense, which should provide a bounce-back opportunity for Houston rookie RB Dameon Pierce on Sunday.

Browns vs. Texans Odds

Moneyline: Browns (-333) | Texans (+260)
Spread: Browns -7 (-110) | Texans +7 (-110)
Total: 47 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland is 5–6 ATS.
Houston is 4-6-1 ATS.
Houston is 2–3 ATS at home.
Cleveland is 2–2 ATS away.
Game totals have gone over in 7 games for Cleveland.
Game totals have gone over in only 4 games for Houston.

Bet on Browns-Texans on SI Sportsbook

The Texans have struggled offensively and defensively this season and have yet to settle on a QB. Davis Mills was replaced by Kyle Allen last week to little effect, and this team is averaging only 4.8 yards per play and scoring only 15.8 points per game this year (30th).

Defensively, the Texans allow the most rushing yards per game to opposing RBs, which sets up nicely for the Cleveland run-first offense. Houston allows only 23.6 points per game (23rd) due to its good defense vs. the pass. However, should CB Derek Stingley Jr. miss another game, all bets are off.

Play for FREE: Pick 10 games, win up to $10,000

Play for FREE: Pick 10 games, win up to $10,000

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Commanders-Giants Week 13 Odds
Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds
Packers-Bears Week 13 Odds
U.S.-Iran Odds
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Week 12 Power Rankings

Latest News

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

Titans-Eagles Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke throws a pass during the game vs. the Eagles.

Commanders-Giants Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Nov 27, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

NFL Week 13 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) signals for a first down after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Packers-Bears Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Mike White throws a pass in a Week 12 win over the Bears.

Jets-Vikings Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now