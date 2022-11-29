Browns-Texans Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Five of the Texans’ last seven games have stayed under the total.

Odds for Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns (4–7) and the Houston Texans (1-9-1) have been released on SI Sportsbook.

The visiting Browns are favored by 7 in a game with an implied points total of 47.

Deshaun Watson is expected to return in what may also be considered a revenge game vs. his former team, the Houston Texans. After sitting out for the entire 2021 season, Watson is returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused the QB of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

In his last full season, Watson led the league in passing yards, but he has not played pro football for more than a year and a half. The range of outcomes for this matchup is wide.

Cleveland has been successful vs. running the ball with Nick Chubb this year, rushing 47.1% of the time. In combination with Jacoby Brissett’s solid quarterback play and strong contributions from Amari Cooper and David Njoku, the Browns are averaging 5.6 yards per play and 23.9 points per game (11th).

Defensively, the Browns have been easy to beat, allowing 30 points per game (30th), mostly due to their poor run defense, which should provide a bounce-back opportunity for Houston rookie RB Dameon Pierce on Sunday.

Moneyline: Browns (-333) | Texans (+260)

Spread: Browns -7 (-110) | Texans +7 (-110)

Total: 47 Over (-110) | Under (-110)



Cleveland is 5–6 ATS.

Houston is 4-6-1 ATS.

Houston is 2–3 ATS at home.

Cleveland is 2–2 ATS away.

Game totals have gone over in 7 games for Cleveland.

Game totals have gone over in only 4 games for Houston.



The Texans have struggled offensively and defensively this season and have yet to settle on a QB. Davis Mills was replaced by Kyle Allen last week to little effect, and this team is averaging only 4.8 yards per play and scoring only 15.8 points per game this year (30th).

Defensively, the Texans allow the most rushing yards per game to opposing RBs, which sets up nicely for the Cleveland run-first offense. Houston allows only 23.6 points per game (23rd) due to its good defense vs. the pass. However, should CB Derek Stingley Jr. miss another game, all bets are off.

