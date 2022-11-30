Colts-Cowboys Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are 12.5-point favorites against the Colts, the largest line of the week.

The Colts, with their playoff chances dwindling, are massive underdogs against the Cowboys Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

Indianapolis lost to the Steelers, 24-17, at home on Monday and are back on prime-time this week in a must-win situation. Dallas took care of the Giants, 28-20, on Thanksgiving to improve to 5-1 at home.

With a few extra days of rest, the Cowboys were installed as 12.5-point favorites. The line is the largest of the season for either team. Dallas did not cover its only other double-digit spread of the season, which was 10 points last week against New York. And the most points Indianapolis has gotten all year was 6.5 against Philadelphia, which it covered and nearly won outright. This is nearly double that.

Colts vs. Cowboys Odds

Moneyline: Indianapolis (+410) | Dallas (-549)

Spread: IND +12.5 (-125) | DAL -12.5 (+105)

Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

There’s no recent history between these teams to go off as the most recent meeting was in 2018. But there is this: The Cowboys have the league’s second-best scoring defense (17 ppg) and the Colts are the third-worst offense (15.8 ppg).

Indianapolis is one of eight NFL teams to average fewer than 100 yards rushing per game and it’s not much better passing the ball. The switch back to Matt Ryan at quarterback may have been preferable to Sam Ehlinger, but it hasn’t been a boon for the Colts, who have scored 20-plus points once in their last six games. The defense is difficult to pass against as it allows less than 200 yards per game through the air. But opponents can move the ball against them on the ground.

The Dallas defense gets more of the attention, but the team’s offense ranks just behind the Dolphins in points per game and has contributed its part to the second-best point differential (+92) in the league. That takes a strong offense as well and it has exactly that with Dak Prescott at quarterback and a top-10 rushing attack. Tony Pollard has been a revelation for the Cowboys this year and he’s on his way to 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. With a healthy receiving corps, Prescott is rounding into form with his three highest passing yardage outputs of the season coming in the last three weeks.

Colts Straight-Up Record: 4-7-1

Colts Against the Spread Record: 5-7

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 8-3

Cowboys Against the Spread Record: 7-4

Odds and Betting Insights

Only three teams (Giants, Titans, Bengals) have better records against the spread than the Cowboys. As a home favorite, Dallas is 3-1 against the spread and its only outright loss at home was in Week 1.

Colts games hit the under 75% of the time (3-9), the third-highest rate in the NFL. Indianapolis is 2-2 against the spread as a road underdog with two outright wins.

