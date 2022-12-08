Jets-Bills Odds, Spread and Betting Insights

The Bills are 4-1 hitting the under in their last five matchups against AFC East teams.

Mike White leads the Jets head north to Orchard Park to take on Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East showdown with major playoff implications in Week 14.

White, who has been solid the last two weeks since taking over for Zach Wilson, will face perhaps the toughest road test of his young career. New York, which was installed as underdogs in 10 of 12 games, are double-digit 'dogs against Buffalo for the second time this season. The Jets, who upset the Bills 20-17 as 11-point home underdogs in Week 9, will play on the road for the second consecutive game. After coming up short last week against the Vikings, New York now stands at 4-2 SU and ATS on the road this season.

Buffalo, who owns a three-game winning streak, will be looking to earn a much-needed victory in a tightly contested AFC East that finds all four teams above .500.

The Bills have beaten the Jets in four of the last five meetings and are double-digit favorites for the fourth consecutive game against their division rival.

Last season, Buffalo beat New York by an average of 22.5 points per victory, and on Sunday, the club will be looking to break a recent ATS slide. Owning one of the best offenses in the league, the Bills have been installed as double-digit favorites in three of their last six games by oddsmakers. However, the AFC power has failed to cover the spread (0-3 ATS) in each of those contests.

Allen, who is 5-3 in his career against the Jets, will look to improve upon his 6-2-1 ATS run at Highmark Stadium.

Moneyline: Jets (+350) | Bills (-450)

Spread: NYJ +10 (-110) | BUF -10 (-110)

Total: 41.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 41.5 (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 11, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS



Jets Straight-Up Record: 7-5

Jets Against The Spread Record: 7-5



Bills Straight-Up Record: 9-3

Bills Against The Spread Record: 6-5-1



Bet on Jets-Bills at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Bills, who own the league’s second-best passing attack (274.5 yards per game), could struggle to move the ball against a stout Jets defense. Gang Green’s defense, which ranks sixth in points allowed (18.6 ppg), has been strong in its last four road games, surrendering only 14 points per game.



Allen, who failed to throw a touchdown pass while tossing two interceptions in the first meeting against the Jets this season, was held to his second-lowest passing yard production (205) in the matchup. However, the dual-threat quarterback did add two rushing scores on the ground.



Devin Singletary, who has four rushing touchdowns over his last three games, was held to one of his worst outputs in Week 9 against New York by rushing for only 24 yards.

White, who has averaged 342 passing yards while accounting for four total touchdowns in his two starts, will encounter a Buffalo defense surrendering the fourth-fewest points per game (17.4) this season.



The young signal-caller, who led New York to four touchdowns versus the Bears, fell short last week against the Vikings, leading the club to just one visit to the end zone despite six trips inside the red zone. White, who possesses one of the NFL's best rookie wideouts in Garrett Wilson, must be more efficient to keep pace with Allen and the Bills.



Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.