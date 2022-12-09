Player Props NFL Week 14: Wide Receivers

For sports bettors looking to take advantage of their fantasy player knowledge, SI Sportsbook added their player prop tool a couple of weeks ago. The goal is to highlight some inefficiencies in their player stat lines with the projections done by our fantasy team. As is the nature of any wager in the NFL, predictions aren’t guaranteed wins. Understanding game flow and matchups will allow multiple betting opportunities each week. At the same time, betters must be in tune with injuries as player prop lines can change, and projection updates will trail the news. Always double-check the health status of players before placing a wager while waiting until game day before investing to avoid any late-week injuries. The player props for football can be found by following these steps:



In your browser, type in www.sisportsbook.com, followed by clicking on football on the left side of the web page. In the list of upcoming games, there is a link for "All Markets" listed under each game. That is where all player props and more when clicking on the "All markets" link.

Here’s a look at the top three players to beat their betting line for receiving yards:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (Over 92.5 receiving yards)



In Week 3, the Lions held Jefferson to only one catch for 14 yards on six targets. Since that matchup, he gained over 100 yards in six of his next nine games (10/147, 12/154, 6/107, 7/115/1, 10/193/1, and 9/139/1). He has a touchdown in four of his previous five matchups. Jefferson posted his best output (9/184/2) in Week 1. Last season, he had gained over 100 yards in both starts (7/124 and 11/182/1) against Detroit. The Lions allowed over 95 yards receiving to eight wideouts (A.J. Brown – 10/155, DK Metcalf – 7/149, Jakobi Meyers – 7/111/1, Tyreek Hill – 12/188, Jaylen Waddle – 8/106/2, Wan’Dale Robinson – 9/100, and Christian Kirk – 6/104). Jefferson will be active in this matchup, and the Vikings’ coaching staff will get him more involved in round 2 against Detroit.



Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (Over 95.5 receiving yards)



Entering Week 14, the Dolphins have the second-most passing yards (3,659) in the NFL to the Kansas City Chiefs (3,808). Hill still has a chance to gain over 2,000 yards receiving (on pace for 1,954), but he only has five touchdowns. Last week, Hill posted his sixth game (9/146/1) with more than 140 yards receiving. Three of his four scores came over the past four weeks. The Chargers only have three sacks over their previous four matchups, leading to more significant plays (8.3 yards per pass attempt) by opposing quarterbacks. The only wideout with more than 100 yards receiving in a game is Davante Adams (10/141/1 and 8/177/2). Hill is still looking for a long touchdown, with seven games with 12 targets or more. This game should have plenty of passing attempts, helping the catches and yards for Miami’s top receiver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (Over 83.5 receiving yards)



Over the last four weeks, St. Brown regained the elite bounce in his game by catching 37 of his 41 targets for 446 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 3, the Vikings held him to six catches for 73 yards, but St. Brown saw his snaps limited late in the game due to an ankle issue. Minnesota struggled vs. wide receivers in five of their previous seven contests (19/312, 21/263/2, 23/264/1, 16/243/1, and 17/263), with five star wideouts gaining over 100 yards (Tyreek Hill – 12/177, Jaylen Waddle – 6/129, DeAndre Hopkins – 12/159/1, Stefon Diggs – 12/128, and Garrett Wilson – 8/162). St. Brown is a change-mover, so he may need nine catches to reach the over on his yards prop bet in Week 14. I expect him to be active while drawing second in the wide receiver rankings.