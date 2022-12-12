Skip to main content
England Eliminated After France Claims 2-1 Victory to Advance to World Cup Semi-Finals
It’s David vs. Goliath as Morocco looks to take down the defending World Cup champs.

The 2022 World Cup is down to the final four, leaving soccer fans with two intriguing matchups that feature powerful France and Argentina against two longshot underdogs in Morocco and Croatia.

Since pre-tournament futures’ odds were released, both the Crotatians (who were listed at +5000) and Moroccans (+20000) have witnessed their once moonshot odds sliced immensely. With the world’s No. 1-ranked team Brazil eliminated from the tournament, SI Sportsbook now displays defending champion France as the favorite to win the World Cup for a second consecutive time at odds of +110. France is followed by Argentina at +163 and Croatia at +700. Morocco, France’s opponent in the semifinals, rounds out the quartet at +1000.

France held on to beat England, 2-1, in the quarterfinals after Harry Kane failed to convert his second penalty kick of the game. The defending World Cup champions have made a deep run despite having to overcome pivotal injuries to Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba. Kylian Mbappe, who has picked up the slack in a tremendous way, is a prohibitive betting favorite to win the “Golden Ball” at odds of -225. The star forward leads all players in the tournament with five goals.

Didier Deschamps's crew, which has won four of five World Cup matches, has outscored their opponents 12-4.

Morocco shocked the world by becoming the first African nation to make it to the semifinals of the World Cup after upsetting Portugal, 1-0. Walid Regragui’s backline defensive alignments have played a major role in enabling Yassine Bounou to notch consecutive clean sheets (shutting out both Spain and Portugal over the last two matches). In fact, Bounou has only conceded one goal (to Canada in the Group Stage) in five World Cup games.

Can Morocco’s defensive tactics prevent Mbappe and company from finding the back of the net in its nation’s biggest game ever?

The massive edge in experience and talent finds France as -500 favorites to advance in a likely low-scoring affair.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook

Morocco vs. France Odds

Location: Al Bayt Stadium
Total: 2.5– Over: (+110) | Under: 2.5 (-167)
Game Info: Dec. 14, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | Fox

THREE-WAY MONEYLINE ODDS (REGULAR TIME)

FULL-TIME RESULT: FRANCE vs. MOROCCO
France -200
Draw +290
Morocco +620

OVER / UNDER WAGERING

TOTAL GOALS O/U: FRANCE vs. MOROCCO
Over 0.5 (-1613) Under 0.5 (+700)
Over 1.5 (-250) Under 1.5 (+175)
Over 2.5 (+120) Under 2.5 (-167)

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE: FRANCE vs. MOROCCO
Yes +130
No -188

TO QUALIFY
France -500
Morocco +330

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

