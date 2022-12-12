Top World Cup Games to Bet on to Close Out 2022

Skip to main content
England Eliminated After France Claims 2-1 Victory to Advance to World Cup Semi-Finals
The World Cup’s semifinals and final provide exciting betting possibilities.

Croatia
France
Morocco
Argentina
The World Cup is down to its final four teams – it’s just not the four most expected.

Two upsets in the round-of-eight have provided an unexpected final four consisting of FranceArgentinaCroatia and Morocco.

Croatia knocked out the favorite, Brazil, while Morocco eliminated Portugal. France is now the World Cup favorite at SI Sportsbook with +110 odds, followed by Argentina (+163), Croatia (+750) and Morocco (+1000).

While Argentina and France had the second- and third-best odds entering the round of 16, respectively, Croatia ranked eighth and Morocco 11th. Morocco first had to upset Spain just to face Portugal, which it ousted via a 1-0 win Sunday.

World Cup Schedule

Dec. 13, 2 p.m. ET: Semifinal: Argentina vs. Croatia
Dec. 14, 2 p.m. ET: Semifinal: France vs. Morocco
Dec. 17, 10 a.m. ET: Third Place: Argentina/Croatia loser vs. France/Morocco loser
Dec. 18, 10 a.m. ET: Final: Argentina/Croatia winner vs. France/Morocco winner

Enter SI Sportsbook's Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Four games are now left and all should be exciting for fans and bettors. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is a -125 favorite against Croatia in the first semifinal. Argentina should defeat Croatia, but Croatia (+410) just defeated the tournament favorite and has momentum heading into this match. Getting Croatia at greater than 4-1 odds makes Croatia a tempting bet, even against Argentina.

The France-Morocco match pits the defending World Cup champion against the first African nation to reach the semifinals. This will be yet another match featuring a powerhouse taking on a team with momentum following an upset. France (-188) is a massive favorite, and Morocco has long odds (+600).

The final could pit two favorites in France and Argentina, but perhaps Morocco and Croatia could power through and provide a unique final. The possibility exists for a rematch of the 2018 Final, a 4-2 France win over Croatia.

No matter the matchup, bettors will have an exciting matchup to watch and hopefully reward them with some extra dough.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

SI Sportsbook has a great offer for the World Cup! Bet $1 and win $100

