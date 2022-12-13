The Titans head to Los Angeles on a three-game losing streak while the Chargers are fresh off their best win of the year.

The Titans have lost their last three games heading into Sunday’s contest against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

This is a potentially pivotal game for Los Angeles and Tennessee, both of which currently occupy playoff spots in the AFC. The Chargers are clinging onto the final wild card position after they scored a huge win on Sunday Night Football over the Dolphins while the Titans’ iron grip on their division lead is loosening after enduring a blowout loss to the Jaguars.

These teams last met in 2019, a 23-20 Tennessee win, which means this will be Justin Herbert’s first game against the Titans in his young career.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds

Moneyline: Titans (+130) | Chargers (-154)

Spread: TEN +2.5 (+100) | LAC -2.5 (-118)

Total: 46 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Both L.A. and Tennessee are built to exploit one another’s weaknesses. The Chargers are one of the most pass-happy teams in the NFL and the Titans are ill-equipped to defend a dominant aerial attack. Conversely, Los Angeles has one of the worst rushing defenses in the league and will be up against Derrick Henry, who has the second-most rushing yards this season.

Tennessee averages just 18.5 ppg and is one of eight teams with a scoring average below 20 ppg. Over the three-game skid, that average is down to 16 ppg. Henry returned to his usual form in the loss to Jacksonville with 121 yards rushing and a score, though he coughed up two fumbles. With rookie receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) out, the passing attack, led by quarterback Ryan Tannehill, is largely limited. Only one Titans receiver (Robert Woods) has more than 400 yards so far on the year.

The last two teams Tennessee played both scored 35-plus points, a feat only the Bills had accomplished against this unit previously. As such, the defense has fallen from one of the elite scoring units to outside the top 10, and now allows 21.2 ppg. Teams pass for 283.7 yards per game against the Titans, the second-most in the NFL, but run for just 81.3, the third-fewest.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has attempted the second-most passes in the league (561) and has the second-most passing yards (3,706). With receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams healthy and dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler out of the backfield, he runs the third-best passing offense in the league. The run game is a different story—coach Brandon Staley doesn’t call Ekeler’s name as often on the ground and L.A. averages just 84.5 rushing yards per game, the second-fewest.

The Chargers defense put together perhaps its best performance of the season in Week 14 against the Dolphins. It held one of the league’s top passing attacks under 20 points, something L.A. hadn’t done to any opponent since Week 9. Still, the defense yields 25.1 ppg on the year, the fifth-most in the NFL.

The glaring weakness on that side of the ball can be attributed to injuries to stars at every level. The run defense also ranks fifth-worst, allowing 147 yards per game, but the pass defense is about league average and lets up 212.9 yards per game.

Odds and Betting Insights

The Titans are 0–3 against the spread on their current losing streak. Prior to that, they had covered in eight straight games. Only five Tennessee games have hit the over this season, one of the lowest rates in the league, though it’s happened three times in their last four games. The Chargers are 1–3 against the spread as a home favorite on the year and three of their last five games have stayed under the point total.

Titans Straight-Up Record: 7–6

Titans Against the Spread Record: 8–5

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 7–6

Chargers Against the Spread Record: 8–5

